ISL 2017: Clubs eye two-time Premier League champion to strengthen defence

He last played for relegated Sunderland.

Lescott is a Premier League veteran

In a surprising development, the new head coach of Atletico de Kolkata, Teddy Sheringham, has set his sights on free agent Joleon Lescott, who has been released by Sunderland after their relegation from the Premier League last season. It is believed that other Indian Super League clubs have also sounded out the former Premier League champion.

According to sources close to the player, the 26-time capped England defender has been assessing his options and Indian clubs have also been in close touch. Nothing concrete has been agreed as yet, but given the influx of English managers and players in the ISL, Lescott is keen to give Indian football a try in the twilight of his career.

ISL clubs have already set about strengthening their squads for what will be the biggest ISL next season, and foreign players with winning pedigree are definitely on the agenda for quite a few clubs that are keen on bolstering their ranks with marquee acquisitions like Lescott.

The 34-year-old won the Premier League title twice during his time at Manchester City. He also represented England at Euro 2012 and has since gone on to play at West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Sunderland in the Premier League. In between, Lescott also had a brief stint at Greek club AEK Athens but played only four times for them.

Should Lescott join an ISL franchise, he will be expected to follow in the footsteps of Aaron Hughes, who had a hugely successful spell with Kerala Blasters last season, leading the Men in Yellow to the final.

That said, Lescott has, in the recent past, had more downs than ups with relegation from the Premier League in 2016/17 all but ending his career at the elite level. His age-profile doesn't quite fit the needs of a Premier League team, and that offers clubs from other parts of the world a chance to sign the former FA Cup and League Cup winner, not least the ISL clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Sheringham can beat the other clubs to Lescott's signature. With ATK having parted ways with parent club Atletico de Kolkata, their going after Lescott suggests that Sheringham and technical director Ashley Westwood are looking at British or UK-based players. That said, Lescott will certainly bring in elite-level experience to the Indian game.

