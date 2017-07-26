Delhi Dynamos squad capable of challenging for the ISL 2017 title: Pritam Kotal

At 75 lakhs, Pritam Kotal became the most expensive signing for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League Season 4 Draft. The full-back who has become a mainstay in the Indian National Team defense was Dynamos’s second pick in the draft after goalkeeper Albino Gomes and is now looking forward to a new challenge after impressing in both the I-League as well as the ISL.

“I am excited about moving to Delhi Dynamos. Was a bit nervous initially whether someone will pick me or not but I was delighted that I was the second pick for Dynamos. I am looking forward to this new challenge in a different city,” 23-year old Kotal said.

A versatile player who can perform both in the defense and the midfield, Kotal is now looking forward to working with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

“We have a good squad, we have young players and this is what the coach also wanted. He wants to work with young players and I am very happy to be a part of the squad. I want to give my best and help the team.”

“The Indian players that have come in are good and are energetic. We have a good young squad and we need to practice hard in the pre-season. We have to work hard both on and off the field,” Kotal added.

“Don’t think there is any pressure on me. I will give my best both on and off the field.”

An ISL winner in 2016, Kotal has previously plied his trade with the likes of FC Pune City and Atletico de Kolkata and was part of the I-League winning side with Mohun Bagan back in 2014-15. The right back who has also won the SAFF Championship with the Indian National Team is now looking forward to a new challenge in the National Capital.

“Looking forward to play in Delhi. Last 4-5 years I have spent in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan. This is a new season and I am out of Kolkata now. Looking forward to the new challenge now. It is a challenge for me to see how I do outside of Kolkata.”

The 23-year old has impressed with his performances as a full-back with both the National Team and in club football and is now excited about the prospect of playing alongside his new teammates.

“Romeo (Fernandes) is a great player and I am hoping together we can form a good partnership. We have a good defense. Albino won the I-League and Sena Ralte is a strong player as well. We look really strong in defense with the Indian players that we have,” he concluded.