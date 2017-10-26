ISL 2017: Despite Berbatov playing, Kerala Blasters suffer 3-0 loss to Spanish 3rd division team

They had been unbeaten in their Spanish preseason before today's match.

Kerala Blasters lining up in ISL 2016

Kerala Blasters played their final preseason game of their Marbella tour earlier today, and they suffered a 3-0 loss to Spanish third division outfit Marbella FC, who were the hosts.

The Blasters announced on their official Facebook earlier today about the match taking place behind closed doors and showed a footage of their marquee acquisition Dimitar Berbatov warming up with star striker Iain Hume, suggesting both players will play in the game and that is exactly what transpired.

However, instead of drawing the experience of Berbatov and Hume, the Blasters failed to find the back of the net as they had done in their previous preseason friendlies. The club had played three friendlies at the state-of-the-art Marbella Football Centre and won two and drew one of those matches. Following are their preseason results in Marbella, also counting today's game.

11th October: Kerala Blasters 1-0 Athletic de Coin

18th October: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Juventud Torremolinos

23rd October: Kerala Blasters 2-0 Real Balompedica Linense

26th October: Kerala Blasters 0-3 Marbella FC

With today's game, Kerala Blasters have now completed their assignment in Spain and will be returning home ahead of the start of the 2017-18 Indian Super League season.

The Blasters square off to defending champions ATK on the opening day of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. With their attackers firing blanks today, it is time for head coach Rene Meulensteen to get his thinking cap on and formula right.

Kerala Blasters had conceded only one goal in three matches before today's disappointing result, but preseason matches are primarily meant for players to get back to speed and get adequate match practice before the real deal of the season starts.

However, fans of the club will always demand a win no matter what the occasion and the Blasters have their tails firmly between legs today. Having earned positive results in their previous preseason fixtures, the 3-0 defeat came as a big surprise, even though the players and the management would disagree.