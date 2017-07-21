ISL 2017 draft: 5 players whose price tags don’t reflect their recent form

These players are probably a bit overpriced going into Sunday's draft.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 20:00 IST

Eugene had a disappointing outing for Pune City last season

The Indian Super League (ISL) draft starts off this Sunday and Indian players are anxiously awaiting their fate ahead of the much-anticipated occasion. The 2017/18 ISL will be the biggest ever, with more teams than before and a longer duration of the league the most notable changes in the popular franchise league.

With more than 200 players confirmed to be part of the ISL draft, there are quite a few players whose valuations are eyebrow-raising as much as unfair to the other players. From players being valued as high as Rs 1.1 crore to as low as Rs 4 lakhs, clubs are free to choose and pick the players they feel would fit in within their respective budgets.

Let us take a look at the five players whose value in the draft doesn’t reflect their recent form.

#1 Eugeneson Lyngdoh

The Shillong-born midfielder hasn’t quite had the impact for both club and country in the recent past. Therefore, it comes as a surprise that the former Bengaluru FC man is valued the highest in the draft. Lyngdoh, along with Anas Edathodika, is valued at a mouth-watering Rs 1.1 crores but that doesn’t do justice to his contributions to Bengaluru FC and India in this calendar year.

Lyngdoh had an average ISL 2016 campaign with Pune City where he wasn’t even a regular starter, while he only made 12 starts for Bengaluru in the I-League last season, scoring a solitary goal and providing no assists. While Lyngdoh is one of the best midfielders in Indian football, his price in the draft is based on his reputation and not on his recent form.