ISL 2017: Ex-Kerala Blasters star slams rumours linking him to other ISL clubs

The 27-year-old has played in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

Kadio in action in ISL 2016

What's the story?

Didier Boris Kadio, who was an integral part of Kerala Blasters during the 2016 Indian Super League campaign, has quashed all rumours linking him with a move to an ISL for the forthcoming season.

I would like to clarify that I have not signed with any team yet. Once I do, I will keep you informed on my official channels. All the best. — Didier Boris Kadio (@kadio_boris) August 20, 2017

The 27-year-old posted a message on his official Twitter handle which read: "I would like to clarify that I have not signed with any team yet. Once I do, I will keep you informed on my official channels. All the best."

In case you didn't know...

Kadio had been heavily linked with a reunion with former Blasters head coach Steve Coppell at Jamshedpur FC, although nothing has materialised or been confirmed yet.

The Ivorian joined Kazakh outfit Shakhter Karagandy after leaving Kerala Blasters at the end of ISL-3 and has played 12 games so far for his current club.

The heart of the matter

Jamshedpur FC have signed a raft of former ISL players. The new entrants to Indian football's premier domestic league have gone for proven ISL players like Tiri, Sameehg Doutie, Memo and Kervens Belfort and Kadio was believed to be the next in line to join them.

Kadio, whose contract at Shakhter Karagandy runs until December this year, would most certainly join a new club and the possibility of a loan move to the ISL is very much there. However, he hasn't agreed to terms with any ISL club as of now, if his words are to be believed.

What's next?

Kadio, who played 10 matches as Kerala Blasters stormed to the ISL final last season, will be expected to line up with an ISL club when the 2017-18 season kicks off in mid-November.

Kerala Blasters have already seen the likes of Josu Currais and Cedric Hengbart confirming their non-availability for the Men in Yellow next season, and Kadio could well be the next one.

Very sad to say that i will not be in yellow jersey this year. Management of kbfc have another project. Love fans and see you soon maybe. — Cedric Hengbart (@CHengbart) August 15, 2017

Author's take

Like Hengbart and Belfort, Kadio could join another ISL club and come back to haunt the Blasters next season. That said, the Blasters have signed a few top players this summer, including Wes Brown, Iain Hume and the almost confirmed Dimitar Berbatov, hence the loss of the likes of Belfort, Hengbart and possibly Kadio will barely make a difference to the club's standing as the big-hitters of Indian football.