ISL 2017: FC Goa confirm signing of ex-Barcelona man Lanzarote

He is the 13th Spaniard to join an ISL club this summer.

Manuel Lanzarote is a Gaur

What's the story?

Fc Goa have announced their sixth foreign signing for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season. The Gaurs have roped in former Barcelona Academy graduate Manuel Lanzarote.

Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/6gA5vvPEmJ — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 23, 2017

A statement on the club's official Twitter handle read: "Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa"

In case you didn't know...

Lanzarote came through the ranks at Barcelona before moving on to an assortment of lower rung Spanish clubs. The wide man played alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi during his time with Barcelona B. He also had a stint at Atletico Madrid's B team on loan from Lleida after leaving Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Lanzarote joins Bruno Pinheiro, Manuel Arana, Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Sergio Juste as the new overseas arrivals at FC Goa for the forthcoming ISL campaign. He is the 13th Spaniard to join an ISL club this summer.

The 33-year-old is predominantly a right winger but can also play on the left flank if needed. Having played the majority of his career in the second tier of Spanish football, Lanzarote will add valuable experience to the Gaurs next season. This will be his first spell outside Europe and former Barcelona youth coach Sergio Lobera will have a familiar face alongside him next season.

Lobera, FC Goa's new head coach, was at Barcelona when Lanzarote was coming through the ranks at the Spanish giants. Lanzarote last played at Real Zaragoza in the Segunda Division, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

What's next?

Lanzarote will feel at home at FC Goa when he links up with his new teammates for the club's preseason ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign. He is the fourth Spaniard in FC Goa's squad for ISL-4 and in Lobera, another compatriot will be by his side at his new club.

The 2017-18 ISL kicks off on 17th November and FC Goa will look to make amends for their disappointing last place finish in ISL-3. The Gaurs had quite a fall from grace after reaching the final in 2015, and Lobera will be tasked with restoring the ISL legacy of the only club from Goa.

Author's take

In Lanzarote, FC Goa have a player who comes with bucketloads of experience and an eye for goal. Being a wide player, his return of 43 goals and 30 assists in a career spanning 15 years and nearly 200 matches is decent, and FC Goa will bank on him to deliver the goods for their new striker Coro.