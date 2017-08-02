ISL 2017: FC Goa make fourth foreign signing in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

The Gaurs are not letting up in the transfer window.

Ahmed Jahouh is a Moroccan international

What's the story?

FC Goa have made their fourth foreign signing for the upcoming Indian Super League season in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who has played in the African Champions League in the past.

We're pleased to sign Ahmed Jahouh, multiple times Botola winner (Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan) & Arab Nations Cup winner (Morocco)#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/ZM273XM7OA — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 2, 2017

The 29-year-old joins Bruno Pinheiro, Manuel Arana Rodriguez and Ferran Corominas as the new overseas arrivals to the FC Goa squad for the 2017-18 season.

In case you didn't know...

All the ISL clubs, including FC Goa, have already done their domestic business in last month's draft and are currently putting all their focus and energy on the international market.

With the number of foreigners in a starting eleven set to come down next season, clubs have had to put a lot of thought and consideration in shortlisting their foreign targets.

The heart of the matter

Jahouh is an experienced campaigner who has played his entire career in Morocco. The defensive midfielder has made appearances in the African Champions League as well as the Club World Cup. Jahouh has also represented the Moroccan national team and won the Arab Nations Cup with the Atlas Lions.

With Pinheiro already at the club after rejoining FC Goa earlier this year, Jahouh will be expected to provide the Portuguese support in midfield. With four foreign signings, FC Goa have been one of the most active ISL clubs so far in the transfer window.

What's next?

ISL 2017-18 kicks off on 17th November and the popular franchise league will be held for an extended period of time with weekend matches on the agenda of the organisers. FC Goa, the finalists in 2015, finished bottom in the league phase of last season's ISL, therefore, Lobera has been afforded the liberty to bring in his preferred personnel to build a group that can challenge for the title in 2017-18.

Author's take

Jahouh seems a canny operator in midfield, with his ability to play a variety of central roles a particular attraction. The Moroccan can play in holding midfield or play further forward as an attacking midfielder. He can also fill in as a box-to-box player if the need arises.

To rope in a player of Jahouh's experience bodes well for FC Goa, but given his lack of exposure outside Africa throughout his career, it remains to be seen how quickly he adapts to Indian football, which is considered to be much slower than the African game.

Also Read: Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal likely to play in India