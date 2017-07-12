ISL 2017: FC Goa rope in ex-La Liga player as their second foreign signing

He is FC Goa's second foreign signing of the summer.

Manuel Arana Rodriguez

What’s the story?

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have signed Spanish winger and former Racing de Santander star Manuel Arana Rodríguez for the upcoming ISL season. This is their second foreign signing after the Gaurs decided to bring back Bruno Pinheiro – who had played for the coastal side in season one of the popular franchise league.

The reveal as has been the norm this season was revealed in another tease campaign on social media.

Building up the first 11. Another #Gauron his way after playing for RCD Mallorca, CD Castellón & Brisbane Roars! Can you guess? #ForcaGoapic.twitter.com/R1vFnXUP2O — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Goa had earlier retained the services in their Indian stars Laxmikant Kattimani and Mandar Rao Desai ahead of the ISL draft.

The heart of the matter

The Gaurs are set to undergo a huge overhaul this season with Brazilian legend Zico parting ways with the club after being the coach in the first three seasons. Since then, Goa have gone on to appoint Spaniard Sergio Lobera – a man who has had stints at UD Las Palmas and Moghreb Tetouan previously.

Hailing from Sevilla, Arana started his footballing career with Real Betis before getting his breakthrough with CD Castellón – with whom he made his second division debut in Spain. The 32-year-old impressed during spell there and Racing Santander came calling in 2009.

After spending three seasons with Santander, the winger left the side in 2012 when they were relegated from La Liga. In the years to come, he would have spells with Recreativo Huelva and Real Mallorca. The Spaniard last played in the A-League with Brisbane Roar – who roped him in last summer. However, the Australian side confirmed that they would be parting ways with the veteran in May earlier this year.

What’s next?

While the ISL sides continue to build on their foreign contingent, it will be interesting to see who they draft in in the upcoming ISL domestic draft. Zico, their former manager, had advocated the development of young Indian talent and never shied away from playing more than five Indians in the team.

Author’s take

While Arana has experience under his belt, he failed to find the back of the net last season. And to be honest, he was never a real prolific goalscorer even at his peak. Thus, it will be foolhardy to think that Arana will set the Indian football scene on fire with goals. However, FC Goa will surely feel that he will be a valuable addition to the squad.