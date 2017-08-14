ISL 2017: FC Goa sign former Barcelona defender Sergio Juste

This is the Gaurs' fifth foreign signing for ISL 4.

Sergio Juste Marin was a former Barcelona B captain

What's the story?

FC Goa have made their fifth foreign signing for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season. The Gaurs have roped in former Barcelona B captain Sergio Juste, who will add to the club's defence for the upcoming season.

Welcoming a fresh pair of legs for our defense. Sergio "Chechi" Juste is now a #Gaur. Let's give him a grand welcome to the family!#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/bBbJswC1nh — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 14, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Juste, who is popularly known as Chechi, joins Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Manuel Arana as the new signings for the 2015 ISL runners-up. The 25-year-old is the 11th Spaniard who will play in the ISL next season.

He was a free agent before putting pen to paper on the FC Goa deal and last played at Spanish club CE L’Hospitalet, who released him last month.

The heart of the matter

New FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera has brought in a raft of new Iberian signings in a bid to quickly incorporate his philosophy of football at the club after the departure of Zico at the end of ISL 2016.

Having finished rock bottom in the ISL last year, the Gaurs have renewed hope in the form of Lobera who will be expected to challenge for the title next season. Juste can play both as a left-sided and a right-sided centre-back and can also fill in at right-back if required.

What's next?

With five new overseas signings, FC Goa are now left with only three places to fill in their quota of foreigners. The ISL 2017-18 kicks off in mid-November and FC Goa will be among the ten teams vying for a playoff place.

Juste will be expected to partner Chinglensana Singh in central defence next season in what promises to be an exciting Indian-Spanish defensive pair.

Author's take

Juste started his senior career in 2009 and hence has relatively lesser experience than some of the foreign centre-backs that have been signed so far by ISL clubs. However, the former Barcelona man racked up 41 appearances in the Segunda Division for CE L’Hospitalet last season, suggesting that he could be banked on to deliver for a longer ISL campaign this time out.

Furthermore, he also has his compatriot Lobera to guide him in the newer surroundings of Indian football. In all fairness, Juste looks like the perfect signing for FC Goa, but how true that is, only time will tell.

Also Read: Full list of FC Goa squad after ISL 2017 player draft