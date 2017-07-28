ISL 2017: FC Goa unveil young Indian striker as newest addition to squad

FC Goa have signed one of India's most promising football prospects for the upcoming ISL season

by deevyamulani News 28 Jul 2017, 20:16 IST

Manvir Singh has been a consistent performer for the India U-23 side

What's the story?

As a part of their squad unveiling, ISL side FC Goa used their twitter handle to welcome and reveal one of the hottest, young footballing prospects in the country, Manvir Singh. The 22-year old forward helped West Bengal to their 32nd Santosh Trophy last season.

In case you didn't know...

The young forward has also enjoyed a promising start to his national team career while also scoring in the 119th minute to help West Bengal to their 32nd Santosh Trophy against Goa last season. The forward also plays for the India U-23 side and he was influential in the side's 3-1 win over Turkmenistan in the AFC U-23 Championship last week.

The heart of the matter

The youngster is one of Indian football's highly rated talents and FC Goa went spared no effort on announcing the youngster's signing on Twitter. Initially, the club's Twitter handle teased their fans by providing snippets of information about the striker before finally announcing his arrival.

FC Goa will also be the first top flight league and ISL club the young striker will have played for apart for playing for his state and the Indian youth setup.

The Gaurs, as the Goan side are known by their fans also seemed elated at having snapped up such a promising prospect for their side. Goa, in spite of being a hotbed of Indian football, have flattered to deceive in the ISL and the Gaurs will now be expecting him to fire the club to glory this season.

What next?

The youngster is one of the leading lights of India's young footballers and will soon join up with the Gaurs. FC Goa have placed a lot of expectation on his young shoulders but his performances to date indicate that he has the temperament and the ability to live up to those demands.

Author's Take

Manvir Singh's pedigree as a player is not in doubt. He is a proven performer and has stepped up when needed, be it for the national youth team or his association side as shown in the Santosh Trophy. His future seems to be bright and exposure to the best competition Indian football has to offer will be a steep learning curve for the young man which will help him realise his potential as one of India's best football prospects.