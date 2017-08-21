ISL 2017: FC Pune City announce Marcelinho signing

Last season's Golden Boot winner has a new club.

Marcelinho is a Pune City player now

What's the story?

FC Pune City have finally announced the much-awaited signing of Marcelinho. The Brazilian forward, who top scored in the ISL last season, has joined the Stallions on a one-year deal.

The club announced their latest signing on their social media channels, and their Twitter post read: "Welcoming the Golden Boot Winner of 2016, the breath-taking attacker, @marcelinholeite, to the #StallionsOf2017!"

In case you didn't know...

Marcelinho is considered among the best imports in Indian Super League history. He led the scoring charts last season with 10 goals to his name but failed to inspire Delhi Dynamos into the final. He was a vital cog at the Delhi outfit that went eight home games unbeaten last season.

The heart of the matter

Marcelinho is Pune City's third foreign signing for the 2017-18 ISL campaign after Emiliano Alfaro and Marcos Tebar. The man from Rio de Janeiro came through the ranks at Brazilian giants Flamengo and has played the most at Greek outfit Xanthi, where he scored 17 goals and has 14 assists in 115 appearances.

After leaving Delhi Dynamos at the end of last season, the 30-year-old joined Avai FC in Brazil before being released in June this year.

Both Marcelino and Alfaro were prolific goalscorers in ISL 2016, netting a combined total of 15 goals. Next season, they will add some much-needed firepower to the Pune City attack, which has been one of the weakest in the history of the ISL.

Video

Marcelinho was the best attacker in the ISL last season and formed a potent strike force for Delhi Dynamos alongside Florent Malouda and Kean Lewis. Lewis will once again link up with the former Atletico Madrid man at Pune City next season. Here is a compilation video of his ISL 2016 exploits.

Author's take

Marcelinho's arrival at Pune City makes the Stallions' attack for the forthcoming season one of the best. Despite ATK signing Robbie Keane, Kerala Blasters going with Iain Hume and Dimitar Berbatov, and Bengaluru FC retaining Sunil Chhetri, the duo of Marcelinho and Alfaro at Pune City could be the most fearsome attacking duo in the ISL next season.

Antonio Habas has already won an ISL title and will be tasked to replicate his feat with the Stallions now that his number one targets have been signed.