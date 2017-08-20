ISL 2017: Foreign signings who have played with Ballon d'Or winners

Three ISL players have rubbed shoulders with previous Ballon d'Or recipients.

Indian Super League has time and again signed veteran foreign players to improve the brand value of the competition. From Alessandro Del Piero to Diego Forlan, the Indian football has seen some of the best players of yesteryear plying their trade in the ISL. The upcoming season is also expected to be a grand affair with the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane signing up for season 4.

These world class players have played for some of the biggest clubs in world football and have rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business. ISL will see three players this season who have been teammates with Ballon d'Or winners of the past. The prestigious accolade is bestowed by the French Football for a player's excellent contribution to his club and country. Here are the ISL players who have played with Ballon d'Or winners at their previous clubs:

#3 Dimitar Berbatov

The Bulgarian is set to take the ISL by storm this season with the forward arguably being the classiest and the most effortless player ever to play in India. Berbatov has signed for the Kerala Blasters this season from Greek club, PAOK. The 36-year old had his best spell with Manchester United where he spent four long years and won bucket loads of honours.

Berbatov was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo in his debut season before the Portuguese signed for Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo had won the Ballon d'Or in 2008 and struck a brilliant partnership with Berbatov the following season. The Bulgarian striker has also taken the field with Michael Owen - England's only Ballon d'Or winner in the 21st century.