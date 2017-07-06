ISL 2017: Former Argentina and Uruguay manager offered to ISL franchises

He is a double World Cup winner with the Albiceleste.

by shaonroy.117 Rumours 06 Jul 2017, 14:17 IST

Passarella, during his time at Italian club Parma

What’s the story?

According to close sources, Argentina’s 1978 World Cup-winning captain, Daniel Passarella, could be set to join the Indian Super League as a manager. The former Argentina manager has been offered to various ISL clubs, and talks are expected to reach an advanced stage by the end of this week.

Although which clubs are on the negotiating table is a mystery, it is certain that a few of those clubs whose manager for next season isn't yet confirmed are in discussions. It is believed that Tata Jamshedpur are in prime position to land the manager. As a matter of fact, Passarella himself is in the dark over which club he will be managing in India since talks are going on with multiple clubs.

The context

Daniel Passarella was a centre-back for the Argentinian national team and is the first Albiceleste player to hold aloft a FIFA World Cup as he was the captain of the side that won the 1978 World Cup. He was also a member of the Argentine team that won the 1986 World Cup. He has managed teams in his native Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Brazil and Italy.

Should Passarella land an ISL job, it will be his first stint in Asia.

The heart of the matter

Among the ten ISL clubs, NorthEast United, Tata Jamshedpur, Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata are yet to confirm their managers for ISL 2017/18.

The deadline for the submission of manager names for ISL clubs is reported to be the 15th of July.

What’s next?

It is not yet confirmed whether clubs will warm to the prospect of roping in the 64-year-old Passarella. He has won titles in Argentina and Mexico but ISL is a different ball game altogether, with the pace of the Indian game markedly slower than that in the Americas.

It remains to be seen whether Passarella ends up managing an ISL club by the end of the year, although discussions have so far been said to be positive.

Author’s take

Tata Steel's new team in ISL-4 will have a lot of challenges in their hands, not least the appointment of a head coach and signing of players. Whether they or other clubs will be interested in signing a manager who has been out of action for almost ten years is the big question, but his experience and managerial pedigree is among the best in Argentina.