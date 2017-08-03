ISL 2017: Former Real Madrid man signs for FC Pune City

He follows Emiliano Alfaro into the Pune franchise.

Tebar joins the Pune ranks

What's the story?

FC Pune City have all but completed the signing of Spanish maestro Marcos Tebar for the new Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The club will be looking to better their performances of previous seasons in the ISL, and Tebar may very well turn out to be the glue that holds the Pune City midfield in place. The midfielder is well accustomed to life in India too, with his most recent stint in the ISL coming last season at Delhi Dynamos.

Tebar himself managed to score two goals last season under Gianluca Zambrotta at Delhi and will be hoping to make a big splash this time around as well for the Pune franchise.

In case you didn't know...

Tebar is the latest in a pre-season signing frenzy for the Orange and Purple Brigade and follows Emiliano Alfaro to the club. Pune City were busy in the domestic draft as well, picking up young Indian stars like Isaac Vanmalsawma and Nim Dorjee Tamang. The team will hope that the new recruits will transform their fortunes and bag them a place in the knockout stages of the competition, a feat they have not managed yet in the ISL's short history.

The heart of the matter

FC Pune City head coach Antonio Habas sees potential and experience in Tebar and the 31-year-old could have some words of wisdom to impart to the up and coming players of the team which would prove invaluable before the start of the biggest ISL season yet.

Furthermore, the added bonus of receiving an AFC Cup place will boost morale around the team and is most likely the reason behind the recent spending. An exciting opportunity presents itself to Tebar as he can link up with former Delhi teammates Kean Lewis and possibly Marcelinho at the Stallions.

Tebar has also played at Spanish giants Real Madrid during the 2009-10 season and came through the ranks at the 11-time European champions.

What's next?

Tebar will be able to get some valuable training time with his new club before the new season of the ISL begins. FC Pune City will have their first match of the 2017 ISL edition against FC Goa on 8th October 2017 and the team will hope that the fresh crop of players can impress in their very first outing for the club.

Author's take

FC Pune City appear to be going all out in their bid for a good finish to the season and the signing of Tebar could be the catalyst for the most successful season for the Maharashtra outfit.