ISL 2017: Jamaican forward Dane Kelly reportedly set for FC Pune City move

The tall Jamaican striker is a powerhouse with his shooting skills

Kelly during his stint with Reno 1868

What’s the story?

According to reports by Goal, ISL franchise Pune City FC is all set to rope in 26-year-old Jamaican forward Dane Kelly. In a bid to bolster their squad for the upcoming edition of the ISL, the Orange and Purple Brigade seek their goal scoring options up front in the versatile Jamaican striker.

The club will be aiming to better their performances of previous seasons in the ISL, which saw them finish in the bottom half of the table, at 6th. And hence, Kelly’s addition may well turn out to be their marquee signing for the season. He scored for his current side Reno 1868 to guide them to a 2-1 win over the Sacremento Republic in a USL Western Conference tie.

In case you did not know

Coming through the ranks at his native club Tivoli Gardens in the Jamaican National Premier league, he was crowned the top scorer in the 2010-11 season with 15 goals. Following his stint with the Jamaican outfit, he was scouted by USL club Charleston Battery where he initially joined on loan.

Kelly eventually went on to become the all-time leading scorer in the United Soccer League (USL) with 52 goals to his name. He won the USL in 2012 with Charleston Battery and was even named to the All-League First Team in 2014.

In the last season, the 26-year-old forward scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Reno 1868, his personal best.

The heart of the matter

Dane Kelly will join Emiliano Alfaro, a proven goal scorer in the Indian domestic circuit from last season. FC Pune City's Spanish coach Antonio Lopez Habas sees potential and experience in him, and Kelly can prove to be a clinical addition to the strike-force.

Standing at 5’11”, the tall Jamaican striker is a powerhouse with his shooting skills and a tremendous header of the ball and makes full use of his height. Blessed with good passing abilities, Kelly will have a few tricks up his sleeves to impress the club faithfuls.

What’s next

FC Pune City will start the 2017-18 ISL campaign sometime in mid-November, and the team will hope for a rejuvenated start with their current crop of fresh players.

Author’s take

The signing comes at the perfect time as Kelly could manage some valuable training time to acclimatize to his new club prior to ISL-4.

The Pune outfit seem to be going all out in their bid for a good finish and the Jamaican’s signing could well prove to be the catalyst for a successful season.