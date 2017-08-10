ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC announce signing of former Delhi Dynamos midfielder

Jamshedpur FC have made their third foreign signing of the summer.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 10 Aug 2017, 19:11 IST

The defensive midfielder played for the Dynamos last season

What's the story?

The newest entrants in the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC have made yet another foreign signing in the form of Emerson Gomes De Moura, or simply known as Memo in the footballing circuit. The Brazilian is signed from Delhi Dynamos with the Delhi side releasing all their players from the previous season. Memo is expected to join the Jamshedpur squad soon and is eager to get going under manager Steve Coppell. The club announced his signing a few moments ago on social media platform, Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Jamshedpur FC were one of the busiest sides in last month's draft pick and eventually signed the joint-highest number of players in the process. Along with the Indian contingent, Jamshedpur FC have now signed three foreign players, with Memo being the third of them. Spanish defender Tiri was the first foreign signing for the Tata Group-owned club and then the South African winger and fellow ATK player, Sameehg Doutie followed suit.

The heart of the matter

Memo is a robust defensive midfielder who plays his game with a no-nonsense attitude. He is an expert in breaking up play and is a tough tackler. The Brazilian is expected to be a solid buy for the league's new boys and will definitely shore up their midfield. Last season, Delhi Dynamos head coach Gianluca Zambrotta praised the tactical know-how of the Brazilian which might be one of the reasons why Steve Coppell and his staff decided to get him in their ranks.

What's next?

The new ISL season is set to begin on the 17th of November with this season being a four-month long Carnival. Over 90 matches are set to be played at 10 different venues with the Tata Steel owned club set to play their matches in the state of Jharkhand.

Author's take

The Brazilian midfielder has a decade's experience of playing at the highest level and with him in the squad, Jamshedpur FC have strengthened an already strong squad. With the sort of signings that Jamshedpur FC have made until now, it is safe to say that Steve Coppell might go one step further this time around and win the ISL trophy with the newly formed side.