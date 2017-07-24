ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters announce Hume signing

They have wasted no time on this.

Iain Hume is a Blaster

It hasn't yet been a day since the Indian Super League draft got over yesterday afternoon, but Kerala Blasters are back to work already. The Kochi outfit had a subdued outing in the draft but have made up for that with the big signing of Iain Hume.

They announced the signing via a Twitter post which read: "Hume is Home!!!! #KBFC #NammudeSwantham #YellowMeinKhelo"

Hume, the all-time record goalscorer in ISL history, was present at the ISL 2017 draft along with his agent Baljit Rihal. Kerala Blasters had talks with the Canadian striker on the sidelines of the draft and that is believed to have sealed the deal.

Kerala Blasters were the fourth lowest spenders in the draft yesterday, with local lad Rino Anto, experienced campaigner Arata Izumi and Indian team regular Jackichand Singh being the star acquisitions. They had already retained CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan before the draft, and Hume's signing promises to make Kerala's three-pronged attack of Vineeth, Jacki and the Canadian a salivating prospect.

32-year-old Hume played for the Blasters in the first season of the ISL, leading them to the final where the Yellows lost to Atletico de Kolkata. The former Leicester City striker then moved to ATK and played two seasons in Kolkata, winning the title last year. Hume has scored 23 ISL goals, six more than any other player in the history of the popular franchise league.

The ISL will be played over a longer period this season with weekend matches and a winter break. With ten teams in the fold, the league will see more Indian players in a starting eleven than in previous seasons.

Hume is a legend of the ISL. He could be said to be the face of the ISL's early years, a foreign acquisition who outscored everyone on the pitch. With the retooling of the ISL, it has transpired that Hume would be consigned to the past.

Having ended his short contract with ATK at the end of last season, Hume was always expected to return to the ISL. His move to Kerala Blasters had also been heavily anticipated, but former head coach Steve Coppell's exit caused a few delays. That is now history as Hume becomes a Kerala player.

The Canada international can play alone up front or with a partner. He runs the hard yards to help out in defence, something that his new strike partner also has in spades. WIth Hume in tandem with Vineeth, Kerala Blasters fans can hope for a good time next season under Rene Meulensteen.