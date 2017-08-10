ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters complete second foreign signing

The man from Ghana is a young and exciting winger.

The Ghanaian becomes the Blasters' second foreign signing

Indian Super League 2016 runners-up Kerala Blasters have made their second foreign signing of the season, roping in the Ghanaian forward Courage Pekuson.

Pekuson joins Iain Hume as the new overseas arrivals at Kerala Blasters for the 2017-18 ISL.

The 22-year-old, who is an attacking midfielder, last played at Slovenian club FC Koper and was part of the Ghana Under-23s. He joined the Prva Liga outfit in August 2016 and played 23 times for the club, scoring four goals.

Predominantly a left winger, Pekuson can also play on the opposite flank and even centrally as an attacking midfielder. However, Kerala Blasters will look to station him out on the wings now that Spanish left-sided player Josu will not return for ISL-4. They signed Jackichand Singh during the draft and this new arrival is a step towards completing a balanced squad.

The Men in Yellow had a low-key domestic draft last month, signing quite a few young players and not putting their money on big stars. They had already retained the services of CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan and splashed big on Rino Anto and Jackichand Singh.

The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned side completed the signing of ISL's all-time record goalscorer Hume right after the domestic draft, sparking enthusiasm among the Blasters' faithful.

However, a series of new foreign signings by the other clubs has forced the Blasters fans to voice their discontent. While ATK signed Robbie Keane and Jamshedpur FC signed Sameehg Doutie, Kerala Blasters remained surprisingly quiet.

Pekuson comes to India with a limited reputation in world football. While that will hardly excite the Kerala Blasters fans, signing the Ghanaian is a start. New players are being signed left, right and centre now, and Kerala Blasters have joined in on the act.

Among the ten ISL clubs, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC have made the highest number of foreign signings so far. Earlier today, Delhi Dynamos announced their fourth South American signing in Gabriel Cichero, while Jamshedpur FC announced the arrival of Memo to the club.

Pekuson is seen as an exciting young talent, but he has a lot to prove amid the growing standards of Indian football.

Also Read: ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos sign Venezuelan defender Gabriel Cichero