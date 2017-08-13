ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters' star strike pair already showing great chemistry off the pitch

Will they blossom on the pitch as well?

Iain Hume and CK Vineeth will be a handful for ISL defences

It is never a surprise when two most popular forwards in the Indian Super League are from Kerala Blasters. The Blasters enjoy a fanatical support, and their players are widely loved. CK Vineeth and Iain Hume have never played together, but a combination of the two forwards is what the Blasters' fans will be watching out for next season.

Vineeth was the highest scoring Indian in the ISL last season; his end of season strikes fired the Blasters into the final with an eight-match unbeaten home run. Hume, meanwhile, stretched his lead at the top of the ISL scoring charts, banging in goals for fun as ATK trudged past the finish line to win ISL 2016.

The two forwards are now united at Kerala Blasters. Although it might seem the Men in Yellow had a below-par ISL domestic draft, they have made their biggest signings outside the draft window. Vineeth was retained before the draft, while Hume put pen to paper a day after the draft. Together, the Indo-Canadian pair promises to wreak havoc in ISL defences in 2017-18.

But, before all of it comes together in mid-November, Hume and Vineeth are already showing a great chemistry on social media. The two complemented each other in a series of tweets, suggesting they are two men on a mission to bring the title to Kochi.

A strike I'll remember for a long, long time! :) https://t.co/wO4bQ4PCmj — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 11, 2017

Looking forward to more of them this year bro! ???????? — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) August 12, 2017

Hope to see you soon, @Humey_7. Don't forget to bring your shooting boots. We've got a job to do! ???????? — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 13, 2017

Things certainly look ominous for Kerala Blasters' opponents in the ISL next season. With Hume and Vineeth on song, we can't expect a lot of goals from a team that hasn't exactly been the goal machine in the ISL.

Both Hume and Vineeth suffered the disappointment of a final loss with Kerala Blasters in the past and would be keen to put that behind with a title win next season.

Also Read: ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters achieve unique first in Indian football