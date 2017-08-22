ISL 2017: Key foreign signings for each team so far

Profiling the key foreign recruits for every ISL side this summer as the transfer season approaches its end.

@rohitRoy_16 by Rohit Roy Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 20:15 IST

The 2017-18 ISL will be the biggest ever

The ISL transfer season is well and truly underway, with clubs bringing in few of the biggest names in order to strengthen their squad, as they look to compliment their squad of previously drafted Indian superstars.

From Manchester United legends to ISL 'veterans', a whole group of global names are set to grace the league in what is set to be its longest ever. We look into some of the foreign signings that you should keep an eye on as the teams get set for their preseason ventures in the coming month.

NOTE: Northeast United FC have yet to make a foreign signing this season

Robbie Keane ( ATK )

Keane is one of the biggest names in ISL this season

The former Republic of Ireland captain is one of the biggest names to grace the Indian Super League this season and although the oldest of the lot at 37, a lot of hopes will be pinned on him by the Kolkata fans. Keane is Republic of Ireland's highest capped player and all-time top scorer with 68 goals and 146 apps.

He is also the fourth highest scoring European player of all time and is also the only player to have scored at least one international goal for 19 consecutive years. Keane started his senior career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, before playing for the likes of Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and LA Galaxy.

A true legend of the game, in his last season for LA Galaxy, the Spurs legend scored 10 goals from 22 outings. After losing on key strikers Helder Postiga and Iain Hume, ATK will have lots of expectations from the former Irish international and hope he stays fit and within the goals as they gun for their third title.