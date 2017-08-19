ISL 2017: Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Manuel Lanzarote reportedly set to join FC Goa

The winger would be FC Goa's sixth foreign signing for the upcoming season.

Manuel Lanzarote is in talks with FC Goa

Manuel Lanzarote, a La Masia academy graduate, is in talks with FC Goa for a stint in the Indian Super League this season. Lanzarote is a product of the Barcelona youth setup and played with Lionel Messi for Barcelona B. A left winger, Lanzarote has been released by his previous club, Real Zaragoza with the 33-year-old now aiming to make it big in the ISL, Bengali tabloid Ebela understands. If the Spaniard pens a contract with the Gaurs, he will become the club's sixth foreign signing for the upcoming season.

FC Goa spent the least amount of money in the draft pick but have gained pace to complete their 25-man squad. The club have taken on board the talented U-23 Indian striker, Manvir Singh who was not a part of the ISL Indian players' draft process. Goa's foreign recruits include Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana, Ahmed Jahouh and Sergio Juste.

FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera has been rumoured to be in the market for a wide player and hence the stories of Lanzarote being linked with the club makes total sense. The 33-year-old has predominantly played his football in Spain and has represented the B teams of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. His last stint with Real Zaragoza can be termed as a success with the winger scoring 11 goals in 51 appearances. Known to be a great crosser of the ball, Lanzarote can prove to be a pivotal part of Lobero's attacking unit this ISL.

ISL has seen a huge influx of foreign stars signing up for the ISL season 4 in the last fifteen days. Marquee signings like Robbie Keane and Wes Brown are expected to grab eyeballs and increase the popularity of the league. India's number one goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has also joined the ISL bandwagon from Stabaek FC as the forthcoming edition of India's elite footballing competition is expected to be its best ever rendition.

Spaniards have ruled the rooster for the majority of foreign signings in the ISL. Manuel Lanzarote is a technically sound player who will improve the Gaurs going forward if he signs for the club. FC Goa had a season to forget last time round and will now look to replicate their 2015 success where they reached the final under Zico.