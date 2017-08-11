ISL 2017: Full list of foreign signings made by every ISL franchise

John Johnson will be at Bengaluru for the fifth season in a row

Since the dawn of the ISL in 2014, foreign signings have been a marquee feature of the league. From the likes of Alessandro Del Piero to Diego Forlan, a plethora of veteran footballers has graced the league. With the upcoming season just around the corner, the teams look in good shape adding the required arsenal through their respective foreign signings.

In this article, we take a look at all the foreign players signed by the ten clubs for the 2017-18 ISL season so far. The list will be updated with every completed transfer.

ATK

Keane is the highest-scoring Irishman ever

Robbie Keane

Age: 37

Nationality: Irish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key stat: All-time record scorer for the Republic of Ireland national team with a total of 68 goals.

Jose Egas Dos Santos Branco

Age: 30

Nationality: Portuguese

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Have experience of playing in Portugal’s top flight football division, Primeira Liga

Chennaiyin FC

Raphael Augusto was the best midfielder in the ISL last season

Raphael Augusto

Age: 26

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL 2 for Chennayin FC

Key stat: The midfielder made 12 appearances in his previous outing for the franchise

Rene Mihelič

Age: 29

Nationality: Slovenian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key stat: Youngest player ever to play for the Slovenia national team at just 19 years, one month and 17 days old

Íñigo Calderón

Age: 35

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key stat: 2-time runners up in Segunda División B with Alicante CF

Jamshedpur FC

Sameehg Doutie won the ISL title last year

Sameehg Doutie

Age: 28

Nationality: South African

Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL-3 for ATK

Key fact: Winner of ISL-3 with ATK in his debut season

Emerson Gomes de Moura aka Memo

Age: 29

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous ISL experience: Part of Delhi Dynamos franchise in ISL-3 (didn’t make any appearance)

Key fact: Played for Brazilian club Santa Cruz

José Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri)

Age: 26

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL-2 and ISL-3 for ATK

Key fact: Winner of ISL-3 with ATK

Bengaluru FC

Dimas Delgado arrives from Australia to the ISL

Dimas Delgado

Age: 34

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Has played for Barcelona B side

Erik Paartalu

Age: 31

Nationality: Australian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Represented Australia at the 2003 FIFA U-17 World Championship

Braulio Nobrega

Age: 31

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played for Spain U20 team

Antonio Rodríguez Dovale (Toni)

Age: 27

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played for FC Barcelona’s youth team from 2002-2005

Juan Antonio González Fernández (Juanan)

Age: 30

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played for Real Madrid B team from 2009-2011

John Johnson

Age: 28

Nationality: English

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in the English Premier League for Middlesbrough

Delhi Dynamos

Cichero is a Venezuelan internationsl

Gabriel Cichero

Age: 33

Nationality: Venezuelan

Previous ISL experience: None

Key stat: Regular in the national side with a total of 70 caps

Juan Leandro Vogliotti

Age: 32

Nationality: Argentinian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in the Bolivian Professional Football League for Sport Boys

Matias Mirabaje

Age: 28

Nationality: Uruguayan

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played for Uruguay U-20 team at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt

Paulinho Dias

Age: 29

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in Série A for Italian side Cruzeiro

Kerala Blasters

Nemanja Lakic-Pesic has joined Kerala Blasters

Nemanja Lakić-Pešić

Age: 25

Nationality: Serbian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in the lower tiers of Serbian football for Donji Srem

Iain Hume

Age: 33

Nationality: Canadian

Previous ISL experience: ISL-1 with KB, ISL-2, and ISL-3 with ATK

Key stat: All-time ISL record goalscorer with 23 goals

Courage Pekuson

Age: 22

Nationality: Ghanaian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Pekuson has represented the Ghana U23 side

Mumbai City FC

Gerson Vieira has rejoined Mumbai City FC

Everton Santos

Age: 30

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Has formerly played for Ligue 1 club, Paris St. Germain

Rafa Jorda

Age: 33

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Semi-finalist in the Chinese FA Cup with Guizhou Renhe FC

Leo Costa

Age: 31

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC

Key stat: Top scorer of 2014 Campeonato Paulista, with nine goals

Marcio Rosario

Age: 33

Nationality: Brazil

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played for Italian club Fluminense FC

Lucian Goian

Age: 34

Nationality: Romanian

Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC

Key stat: Played 6 matches in the UEFA Cup for Dinamo București

Gerson Vieira

Age: 24

Nationality: Brazil

Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC

Key stat: Winner of six different titles: Efipan in 2006, Gauchão Children and Cup Brazil U-15 in 2007, Copa Santiago in 2008, Brasileirão U-20 and Gauchão Youth in 2009

FC Goa

Manuel Arana will link up with Sergio Lobera at FC Goa

Manuel Arana Rodriguez

Age: 32

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in fourth-tier of Spanish football

Ahmed Jahouh

Age: 29

Nationality: Moroccan

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in the African Champions League

Bruno Pinheiro

Age: 29

Nationality: Portuguese

Previous ISL experience: ISL-1 with FC Goa

Key fact: Played in Portugal’s national youth teams

Ferran Corominas (Coro)

Age: 34

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: None

Key fact: Played in the top two divisions of Spanish football

NorthEast United

Noth East United are yet to make any foreign signings for the upcoming season.

FC Pune City

Emiliano Alfaro scored five goals for NorthEast United last season

Emiliano Alfaro

Age: 29

Nationality: Uruguayan

Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with NorthEast United

Key fact: Played under current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at San Lorenzo

Marcos Tebar

Age: 31

Nationality: Spanish

Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Delhi Dynamos

Key fact: Played with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka at Real Madrid in the 2009/10 season