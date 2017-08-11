ISL 2017: Full list of foreign signings made by every ISL franchise
In this article, we take a look at all the foreign players signed for ISL season 4.
Since the dawn of the ISL in 2014, foreign signings have been a marquee feature of the league. From the likes of Alessandro Del Piero to Diego Forlan, a plethora of veteran footballers has graced the league. With the upcoming season just around the corner, the teams look in good shape adding the required arsenal through their respective foreign signings.
In this article, we take a look at all the foreign players signed by the ten clubs for the 2017-18 ISL season so far. The list will be updated with every completed transfer.
ATK
Robbie Keane
Age: 37
Nationality: Irish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key stat: All-time record scorer for the Republic of Ireland national team with a total of 68 goals.
Jose Egas Dos Santos Branco
Age: 30
Nationality: Portuguese
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Have experience of playing in Portugal’s top flight football division, Primeira Liga
Chennaiyin FC
Raphael Augusto
Age: 26
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL 2 for Chennayin FC
Key stat: The midfielder made 12 appearances in his previous outing for the franchise
Rene Mihelič
Age: 29
Nationality: Slovenian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key stat: Youngest player ever to play for the Slovenia national team at just 19 years, one month and 17 days old
Íñigo Calderón
Age: 35
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key stat: 2-time runners up in Segunda División B with Alicante CF
Jamshedpur FC
Sameehg Doutie
Age: 28
Nationality: South African
Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL-3 for ATK
Key fact: Winner of ISL-3 with ATK in his debut season
Emerson Gomes de Moura aka Memo
Age: 29
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous ISL experience: Part of Delhi Dynamos franchise in ISL-3 (didn’t make any appearance)
Key fact: Played for Brazilian club Santa Cruz
José Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri)
Age: 26
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: Played in ISL-2 and ISL-3 for ATK
Key fact: Winner of ISL-3 with ATK
Bengaluru FC
Dimas Delgado
Age: 34
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Has played for Barcelona B side
Erik Paartalu
Age: 31
Nationality: Australian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Represented Australia at the 2003 FIFA U-17 World Championship
Braulio Nobrega
Age: 31
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played for Spain U20 team
Antonio Rodríguez Dovale (Toni)
Age: 27
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played for FC Barcelona’s youth team from 2002-2005
Juan Antonio González Fernández (Juanan)
Age: 30
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played for Real Madrid B team from 2009-2011
John Johnson
Age: 28
Nationality: English
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in the English Premier League for Middlesbrough
Delhi Dynamos
Gabriel Cichero
Age: 33
Nationality: Venezuelan
Previous ISL experience: None
Key stat: Regular in the national side with a total of 70 caps
Juan Leandro Vogliotti
Age: 32
Nationality: Argentinian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in the Bolivian Professional Football League for Sport Boys
Matias Mirabaje
Age: 28
Nationality: Uruguayan
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played for Uruguay U-20 team at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt
Paulinho Dias
Age: 29
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in Série A for Italian side Cruzeiro
Kerala Blasters
Nemanja Lakić-Pešić
Age: 25
Nationality: Serbian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in the lower tiers of Serbian football for Donji Srem
Iain Hume
Age: 33
Nationality: Canadian
Previous ISL experience: ISL-1 with KB, ISL-2, and ISL-3 with ATK
Key stat: All-time ISL record goalscorer with 23 goals
Courage Pekuson
Age: 22
Nationality: Ghanaian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Pekuson has represented the Ghana U23 side
Mumbai City FC
Everton Santos
Age: 30
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Has formerly played for Ligue 1 club, Paris St. Germain
Rafa Jorda
Age: 33
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Semi-finalist in the Chinese FA Cup with Guizhou Renhe FC
Leo Costa
Age: 31
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC
Key stat: Top scorer of 2014 Campeonato Paulista, with nine goals
Marcio Rosario
Age: 33
Nationality: Brazil
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played for Italian club Fluminense FC
Lucian Goian
Age: 34
Nationality: Romanian
Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC
Key stat: Played 6 matches in the UEFA Cup for Dinamo București
Gerson Vieira
Age: 24
Nationality: Brazil
Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Mumbai City FC
Key stat: Winner of six different titles: Efipan in 2006, Gauchão Children and Cup Brazil U-15 in 2007, Copa Santiago in 2008, Brasileirão U-20 and Gauchão Youth in 2009
FC Goa
Manuel Arana Rodriguez
Age: 32
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in fourth-tier of Spanish football
Ahmed Jahouh
Age: 29
Nationality: Moroccan
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in the African Champions League
Bruno Pinheiro
Age: 29
Nationality: Portuguese
Previous ISL experience: ISL-1 with FC Goa
Key fact: Played in Portugal’s national youth teams
Ferran Corominas (Coro)
Age: 34
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: None
Key fact: Played in the top two divisions of Spanish football
NorthEast United
Noth East United are yet to make any foreign signings for the upcoming season.
FC Pune City
Emiliano Alfaro
Age: 29
Nationality: Uruguayan
Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with NorthEast United
Key fact: Played under current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at San Lorenzo
Marcos Tebar
Age: 31
Nationality: Spanish
Previous ISL experience: ISL-3 with Delhi Dynamos
Key fact: Played with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka at Real Madrid in the 2009/10 season