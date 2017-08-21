ISL 2017: Massive hint dropped on Kerala Blasters' superstar signing

Berbatov playing for Manchester United

What's the story?

It almost seems the inevitable is being delayed with the Dimitar Berbatov to Kerala Blasters transfer. The well-respected football stats source, transfermarkt.com, has confirmed that the former Manchester United striker has joined Kerala Blasters, although official confirmation is still awaited.

Berbatov is listed as a new arrival at Kerala Blasters

In case you didn't know...

With their vast pool of registered agents, intermediaries and journalists, transfermarkt.com serves as a big source for any transfer-related information and their database gets updated with each completed transfer or when the market valuations of players change. According to the popular website, Berbatov is now a Kerala Blasters player and joined the club on 18th August, three days ago.

The heart of the matter

It is believed that Berbatov's registration with Kerala Blasters is complete with only a few minor details set to be ironed out. The former Premier League Golden Boot winner is set to be unveiled in grand fashion by the club and preparations are already underway to that end.

Berbatov will be the third Manchester United player to join Kerala Blasters for the 2017-18 Indian Super League campaign, following in the footsteps of Wes Brown and Paul Rachubka.

Having been locked in talks with the two-time ISL finalists' hierarchy for most of the past few weeks, a common ground has been reached between the player and his suitors, with the Bulgarian set to fly down to India in the coming days.

What's next?

Berbatov's arrival will provide a massive shot in the arm for the Kochi-based outfit in their quest to win a first ISL title. The Blasters had held talks with Berbatov's former Tottenham Hotspur strike partner Robbie Keane, but the Republic of Ireland legend ended up joining ATK.

With Berbatov in their ranks, Kerala Blasters will have one of the most high-profile squads in ISL-4, and a lot of the credit must go the club's top brass and their new head coach Rene Meulensteen.

Author's take

While transfermarkt.com is a reliable source for transfer information, it would be better should the Kerala Blasters faithful wait it out until the official announcement is made. Berbatov is apparently already a Kerala Blasters player and judging by the way ISL clubs are unveiling their new signings on social media, it seems something big is brewing at the Kochi outfit that is delaying the announcement.