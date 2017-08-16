Old Trafford is nothing like Kochi stadium - Kerala Blasters star welcomes new teammate, Man Utd legend Wes Brown

Wes Brown will play in front of 50,000+ Kerala Blasters fans at Kochi.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Tweets 16 Aug 2017, 13:51 IST

Wes Brown has been acquired by the Kerala Blasters

What's the story?

Wes Brown signed for Kerala Blasters last night which is expected to be a blockbuster deal for the Blasters and the ISL. Kerala fans went berserk on social media, displaying their excitement on seeing the former Manchester United man signing up for the two-time finalists.

CK Vineeth, the Blasters' star striker, congratulated Brown on his move to the Kochi side and cheekily compared the Kerala supporters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi to the fans at Old Trafford, even suggesting that the Kerala crowd is better.

.@WesBrown24, if you thought Old Trafford was loud, wait until you meet the sea of yellow in Kerala. @KeralaBlasters ????#WelcomeWes pic.twitter.com/1ZLxQTNi3D — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 15, 2017

Vineeth tweeted, "Wes Brown if you thought Old Trafford was load, wait until you meet the sea of yellow in Kerala." Meanwhile, Brown was ecstatic after signing up for the ISL season four as he tweeted, "Hello India, Happy Independence day! I’m coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for Kerala Blasters."

In case you didn't know...

Kerala Blasters have always had a loyal backing at their home ground with the "Sea of Yellow" being famous all around the country. Kochi always clocks the highest attendance in the league with figures touching over 50,000 for each Blasters game. The Kerala supporters are known for their rapturous response to their players and have one of the most passionate backings for any ISL club.

The heart of the matter

Rene Muelensteen, the head coach of Kerala Blasters, played a huge role in bringing Brown to India. The duo had worked together for Manchester United where Brown spent 13 years as a first team player.

He made 362 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League medals along the way. Brown has played in front of some of the most demanding stadiums in the world in the form of Manchester United, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers supporters and will find the Kerala Blasters fan base a notch above the rest.

What's next?

Kerala Blasters are also in negotiations for signing another Manchester United star in the form of Dimitar Berbatov. The Blasters hierarchy are in talks with the player's representatives with a deal expected to be struck soon.

Author's take

ISL has been lucky to have such a glorious and loyal fan base in the form of Kerala Blasters. The Kochi-based club are one of the most supported clubs in the country and the addition of Brown and Berbatov might make it the most followed football club in Asia, let alone India. And the arrival of two Manchester United stars will give the Blasters' fans another reason to celebrate it at their home ground.