ISL 2017: Mumbai City confirm Leo Costa signing

The Brazilian becomes the club's fifth foreign signing.

Leo Costa was an integral part of Mumbai City FC last season

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Leo Costa for the forthcoming Indian Super League season.

Costa played at the Mumbai club last season and was a vital cog in the club's run to the semifinals.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai City have now completed the signings of five foreign players with Costa's arrival. The 31-year-old joins Lucian Goian, Gerson Vieira, Everton Santos and Rafa Jorda as the overseas signings for Mumbai City so far for ISL 2017-18.

Having completed their domestic player signings during last month's draft, clubs are now focusing their energy and time on recruiting foreign names to complete their respective 25-man squads for ISL-4.

The heart of the matter

Costa played 11 times for Mumbai City last season as the Men in Blue finished atop the standings in league play. However, Costa, who has scored two ISL goals for Mumbai City, couldn't inspire his team as they lost to eventual winners ATK in the two-legged semis.

Normally played on the right flank, Costa can also pull strings from central areas. His attacking interplay with the likes of Matias Defederico, Diego Forlan and India captain Sunil Chhetri was a treat to watch last season.

What's next?

Having already signed five foreigners this early, Mumbai City FC have bought themselves time to complete their foreign signings. Like Goian and Gerson, head coach Alexandre Guimaraes has gone for another familiar face in Costa and he will hope the continuity stands the team in good stead for the biggest ISL next season.

The 2017-18 ISL campaign kicks off on 17th November and will run for four months. Ten teams will take part in the popular franchise league this time around, with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Author's take

Having roped in three foreign players who played under him last season, Guimaraes will be hoping to recreate the magic that saw the Mumbai outfit play their best football in the history of the ISL. The club have already retained Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj Singh from 2016's squad, so expect some consistency in their performances in the forthcoming season.

Also Read: ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC complete signing of Valencia product Rafa Jorda