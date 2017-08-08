ISL 2017: Mumbai City sign Brazilian defender Marcio Rosario

The Blues have confirmed their sixth foreign signing of the summer.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 08 Aug 2017, 12:09 IST

The Blues have signed Marcio Rosario on a Bosman transfer

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC are on a roll and have completed their sixth foreign signing today. The Blues have announced the acquisition of centre back Marcio Rosario. The defender was a free agent and has been picked up for his first ever stint in the Indian Super League.

Our new signing, Márcio.R will look to add defensive solidity & help us be the meanest defence for the 2nd consecutive year!#BoleTohMCFC pic.twitter.com/aBtMZmk0yY — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 8, 2017

In case you didn't know...

After the draft pick which saw all the ten teams forming their Indian contingent, the focus now is on signing foreign players to make up their respective 25-man squads. Mumbai City have already signed six foreigners with Rosario joining the likes of Leo Costa, Lucian Goian, Gerson Vieira, Everton Santos and Rafa Jorda.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City manager Alexander Guimaraes has always had mean defences in all his teams which make it tough for the opponents to break their back line. The Blues had the best defence in the ISL last season and signing Rosario is a step towards maintaining that impressive record. Rosario last played competitive football in Indonesia for Persela Lamongan but has featured for top sides like Fluminense and Botafogo in his career.

What's next?

The ISL season kicks off on the 17th of November and will have ten teams fighting it out for four months to win the coveted trophy. With the signing of Marcio Rosario, Mumbai City FC have brought together a talented group of individuals, all on the behalf of the manager Guimaraes, who can challenge for the title this season.

Author's take

Rosario is an aggressive defender who never gives the opposing striker any room to work with. With Amrinder Singh, Sehnaj Singh and Lucian Goian in the back line, Mumbai City are well-prepared in their defensive unit with Rosario expected to add more steel in Mumbai City's already formidable side.