ISL 2017: Mumbai City reportedly seal deal for Brazilian, ex-Real Madrid man set for Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC feature in our latest transfer roundup.

Santos in actions for Flamengo

According to reports from Spain, Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC have secured the loan signing of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Thiago Santos from Brazilian Série A club Flamengo. The speculation was doing the rounds in the last couple of weeks until Interactive Sports confirmed the signing on Monday, August 21, according to the report, which also says the player has been signed on a seven-month contract by the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned club.

Santos joined the Flamengo side as a teenager aged 17. Coming through the rank’s of Flamengo’s youth team, the midfielder made his senior team debut at the beginning of 2016, but however, was limited to sporadic opportunities.

He has donned the Flamengo outfit six times, four for the Brazilian Championship and two for the Carioca, picking up just one goal.

To add to his woes, the speedster picked up a knee injury earlier this year and is yet to get on the pitch in the ongoing season for Rubro-Negro. In January, while the athletes were vacationing, the footballer tore his ACL and has since focused on rehabbing from the injury.

The youngster is yet to be tested to his true potential and joining the ISL might prove to be the right move for him.The midfielder is highly rated by the fans and would be hoping to make a rejuvenated start and get more game-time in his newfound club.

Ruben’s additions will bring in a much- needed confidence to the Jamshedpur FC camp

Gonzalez has plied his tried in various top-flight clubs

Marking their entry, ISL debutants Jamshedpur FC have a shaped up a good squad in a bid to claim their maiden ISL trophy. With the signing of ISL stars like Tiri, Sameehg Doutie and Haitian forward Kervens Belfort, the Tata Steel owned club have one of the best teams on paper.

It is now believed that they are set to rope in the ex- Delhi Dynamos defender, Rubén González Rocha, in a bid to bolster their defence for the upcoming edition of the ISL. Rocha made 13 appearances for Delhi Dynamos and was an integral cog in guiding the franchise to the knockout phase of ISL-3.

The Spaniard has also played in other top flight clubs like Real Madrid, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Celta Vigo in the past. Gonzalez has enough experience under his belt and the 35-year-old can prove to be an inspired signing for the franchise. With a bagful experience of playing in major leagues all across the world, the defender will bring in a much-needed confidence to the team. It, however, remains to be seen if the Spaniard’s addition in the lineup amounts to any advantage for the last year semi-finalists.