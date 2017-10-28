ISL 2017 preseason roundup: Robbie Keane opens ATK account, Mumbai City hold Levante B

ATK and FC Goa had their third straight wins in preseason.

Mumbai City faced Levante B yesterday

The Indian Super League teams have been gearing up for the new season which will start on 17th November with last time's finalists waiting for a replay on the season's opening day. This season, it's whole a new version of the Indian Super League and all the ten teams in the league have started their preseason camps and are having friendly matches prior to the start of the season.

Bengaluru FC, who drew against Kolkata giants East Bengal a couple of days back, bagged a comfortable 3-1 win in a repeat friendly yesterday which was inspired by an early brace from striker Udanta Singh.

Last year's champions ATK have had a wonderful preseason till now and won 3-2 in their third friendly against UAE club Dibba Al-Hisn Sports Club. The former Liverpool striker and Irish legend Robbie Keane opened his account for his new club in the game. Strikers Bipin Singh and Zequinha where the other two scorers for the Kolkata-based club. With this win, ATK have now won 3 in 3 matches in their Dubai preseason and the players expressed their joy on social media.

3 on 3 wins in pre season!Let's keep it! Getting ready for 17th November...looking forward to start the season!! #AamarBukeyATK @WorldATK ???????? pic.twitter.com/6o0xJ5sDqq — jfigueras21 (@jfigueras21) October 27, 2017

2016 semi-finalists Mumbai City FC fought hard with Spanish side Levante UD B team, coming back from behind twice in the game. Mumbai City had a disastrous start to the game conceding in the first minute of the game. The equalized in the 27th minute through defender Gerson Vieira. Levente regained their lead soon after. In the second half Brazilian star Thiago Santos equalized for Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa, who had a poor season last year, are ready for the new season with their third straight win in preseason, this time against Spanish side FC Cartagena. The Gaurs had a stunning 4-2 win against the Spanish side. Spanish strikers Ferran Corominas and Adrian Colunga were on the score sheet. The Highlanders NorthEast United FC also had their preseason friendly against Iraqi side Al Kahraba football club of which the results are not available.

With all the ten teams preparing hard for the new season which is around the corner, the fight for the silverware will be interesting to see.