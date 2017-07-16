ISL 2017: Ranking the head coaches of all 10 clubs

Which club has got the best head coach?

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jul 2017, 19:04 IST

Sergio Lobera has the best record of all ISL head coaches

The popular Indian Super League is going through a transitional phase. New rules are in place to be effected in the 2017/18 season of the franchise league, while two more teams will join the ISL bandwagon later this year.

As the ISL undergoes a makeover, its clubs are well into the process of rejigging their squad of players and staff. According to various reports, the deadline for the appointment of head coaches for ISL clubs has passed, and all ten franchises have gone about picking the best possible man to lead their respective clubs to glory in what will be the biggest ISL ever next season.

So, what have all the ISL clubs got? Have they equipped themselves well for the forthcoming season which will be unlike any previous ISL campaign? Let us take a detailed look at the head coaches of all ten franchises and rate them on the basis of their past record, finding out which team got the best head coach.

FC Goa - Sergio Lobera (Win percentage: 41%)

Lobera, like Roca, is a man with experience at Barcelona, having been involved with the Catalan club’s youth team until the mid-2000s. He also had a short, one month-long spell as Tito Vilanova’s assistant at Barca. Lobera has managed teams in Spain and Morocco, and hence, he will be expected to settle well into life in India.

He has already roped in two Iberian midfielders in Bruno Pinheiro and Manuel Arana Rodriguez, which gives a hint about how he plans to tackle the ISL next season. Lobera, 40, is the most successful head coach among all the current ISL head coaches.

Following are the key stats of his managerial career:

Nationality: Spanish

Matches as manager/head coach: 136

Wins: 56

Draws: 36

Losses: 44

Points per game won: 1.50

Win percentage: 41 percent