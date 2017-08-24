ISL 2017: Rating Kerala Blasters' top 5 foreign signings this season

Who comes out on top?

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 13:23 IST

Berbatov and Brown will line up in the yellow of Kerala Blasters next season

The 2017-18 Indian Super League season will feature a lot of new faces when it kicks off on 17th November. With the exception of NorthEast United, every other ISL franchise has signed players left, right and centre and two-time losing finalists Kerala Blasters have really splashed the cash this summer.

The Men in Yellow have completed the acquisitions of seven foreign players apart from the domestic players they roped in during last month's ISL draft, and big names galore in the Blasters' squad for ISL 2017-18.

New head coach Rene Meulensteen has seemingly been handed a free rein in matters of recruitment, leading to the Blasters signing a host of big-name players, aside from a couple of talented youngsters. With the new ISL campaign set to be an extended affair, it is the battle-hardened players who will be key in leading any team past the finish line. Here, we take a look at the top five foreign signings made by Kerala Blasters this summer.

#5 Nemanja Lakic-Pesic

Nemanja Lakic-Pesic is a central defender by trade

The fact Lakic-Pesic played 34 games during the 2016-17 season points to the fact that Kerala Blasters have signed a player who is at the top of his game. The 25-year-old might not be the flashiest addition to the Blasters squad this summer, but the central defender is as important as the likes of Iain Hume and Dimitar Berbatov.

While Wes Brown couldn't be expected to play every minute next season, it will be Lakic-Pesic who will be the main man alongside Sandesh Jhingan in the Blasters defence, if Meulensteen's preferred setups are anything to go by. The Dutch coach normally favours a two-man central defensive pairing, hence Lakic-Pesic will be a key cog in the Blasters defence. That the Serbian assumes so much importance in Kerala Blasters' scheme of things next season sees him among the top foreign signings done so far by the Men in Yellow.