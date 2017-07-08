ISL 2017 round-up: Atletico de Kolkata appoint new coach, NorthEast United retain two but lose star striker

Teddy Sheringham

Atletico de Kolkata appoint Teddy Sheringham as their new coach

Defending ISL champions Atletico de Kolkata look to be heading in a new direction and their recent appointments add more fuel to the fire that they all but done with their association with Atletico Madrid.

Hot on the heels of their appointment of former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood as technical director, the Kolkata-based franchise have appointed former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham as their head coach for their upcoming season. The 51-year-old takes over from Jose Molina, who led the club from the City of Joy to the title in his first season at the helm.

After three seasons of having a strong Spanish flavour to their side, it feels like that ATK are now ready to welcome the English way of things at the club.

Sheringham was appointed as Premier League side West Ham United's attacking coach in 2014 before taking over the reins of Stevenage in 2015. However, he was relieved of his duties in February 2016 after the former Spurs man managed to win seven of their 33 games.

NorthEast United retain Borges and TP Rehenesh

Goalkeeper TP Rehenesh and Indian international midfielder Rowllin Borges have furthered their associations with NorthEast United after the ISL franchise decided to retain the duo ahead of the ISL draft later this month.

Rehenesh took to social media to announce the decision:

NorthEast United remain one of the two sides besides FC Pune City, not to have ever qualified for the playoffs but with these two signings, they have certainly given their chances a huge lift.

Whilst the duo clearly has the potential to form the backbone of a successful team, their play has been marred by inconsistency, which was on show in their I-League performances for East Bengal.

Alfaro roped in by FC Pune City

The team from the North East, however, will not have the services of their star striker Emiliano Alfaro from last season. The former Lazio man, who was the highest scorer for the club, will be donning the colours of FC Pune City next season.

This is coach Antonio Habas’ first big coup of the season. The Spaniard, who led ATK to the title in the inaugural season of the ISL and the semis in the second, failed to recreate the magic with FC Pune City last season as they finished near the bottom of the table.

Jairu mulling Mohun Bagan offer

Indian international Bikash Jairu, who missed last season for ATK with an injury, has a strong offer from Mohun Bagan but is believed to be leaning towards entering the ISL draft.

The winger, who has turned out for East Bengal in the I-League, has not yet taken a decision on his future and will hold talks with Bagan next week.