ISL round-up: Kerala Blasters chase ex-Tottenham star, update on manager Coppell's future

Quick bites from the latest happenings around the Indian Super League.

Robbie Keane joined Liverpool in 2008

In an exciting development for the Indian Super League (ISL), former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane has been interesting a couple of ISL clubs for the upcoming season.

Keane, who left Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles Galaxy in January this year, is currently a free agent and assessing his options. One such option is two-time ISL finalists Kerala Blasters, who are believed to have made contact with the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

The 36-year-old recently retired from international football after amassing 68 goals for the Boys in Green during 18 years of service which ended in 2016. Keane has also turned out for the likes of Inter Milan, Liverpool, Celtic and West Ham United in an illustrious career that has run two decades.

As a source close to Keane said: “With Keane’s current situation, he is actively on the lookout for clubs, and since he has already had a taste of MLS, he is now setting his sights on exploring continents like Asia and regions like India. The ISL is a lucrative option for Keane at the moment, but only a few clubs have made contact with the striker. I cannot reveal the names of all the clubs, but Kerala Blasters have shown an interest is all I can say at this stage,” Kerala Blasters fans can start dreaming about Keane setting off to a cartwheel celebration after scoring.

Coppell to stay on for ISL-4

There is more positive Kerala Blasters’ news as head coach Steve Coppell is set to continue in the club’s managerial hot seat for the upcoming ISL campaign. The Blasters’ hierarchy had flown to England to have talks with the former Reading manager and are confident of keeping the man that guided the Kochi outfit to last season’s final.

Steve Coppell guided Kerala Blasters to the ISL final last year

Coppell would have a new squad in his hands if the proposed ISL draft comes about as Kerala Blasters stand to lose a majority of their star Indian performers from last season like Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth. Mehtab Hossain, however, could be retained by the club.

Last season, Coppell raised a few questions about the ISL’s scheduling and structure, hence the retooling of the popular franchise league with two more teams and an extended season will have come as a pleasant development to him.

With Coppell set to stay on for at least another season and Keane locked in talks, things are on the up for Kerala Blasters early on in the post-season. It remains to be seen how things unfold in the coming days.