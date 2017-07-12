ISL roundup: ATK set to lose Iain Hume, Doutie issues come-and-get-me plea

A quick roundup of the latest ISL gossip.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Football Transfer Roundup 12 Jul 2017, 16:38 IST

Iain Hume won the ISL title with ATK last season

The Indian Super League's record goalscorer, Iain Hume, will likely not rejoin Atletico de Kolkata for the upcoming season.

Hume, whose 23 goals make him the all-time top scorer in the ISL's short history, took to social media to hint at a move away from ATK for the 2017/18 ISL campaign.

Good, positive conversation just been had! Definitely thrown a cat amongst the pigeons! Interesting times ahead! Decisions, decisions!!! ???? A post shared by Iain Hume (@humey_7) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

It is understood that with the change in ATK's management structure and their split with parent club Atletico Madrid, Hume is no longer a target for the two-time ISL champions, whose new head coach Teddy Sheringham and technical director Ashley Westwood are eyeing other players, notably, former Republic of Ireland international Robbie Keane.

Hume played for Kerala Blasters in the inaugural ISL season before heading north to join ATK in 2015. The Canada international will interest quite a few ISL clubs judging by his fine record in the popular franchise league, with the likes of Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City and Tata Steel's new team from Jamshedpur apparently interested.

The player is believed to have himself admitted that multiple ISL clubs have already had talks with him regarding a possible transfer. With his pedigree in Indian football, it wouldn't be hard for the 33-year-old to find a new home.

Doutie issues come-and-get-me plea

One of the stars of the last two ISL seasons, Sameehg Doutie has found himself in an unfamiliar situation of being without a club. He took to Twitter yesterday to announce his availability to all the ISL clubs.

I am currently signed to no football club so I am available to any ISL club who acquire my service. @IndSuperLeague — sameehg doutie (@SDoutie) July 10, 2017

The 28-year-old South African played for the champions ATK last season and in his two seasons in India football, the tricky winger notched up 14 assists and five goals. Doutie was also was the best passer in ISL-3.

With various franchises looking to rope in big foreign stars for what will be the biggest ISL yet later this year, Doutie's seeking out of suitors is surprising given how easily he settled in at ATK after joining the Kolkata outfit in 2015.

Doutie's creativity and vision will surely be attractive attributes for interested clubs but considering his record in the ISL, he won't come for cheap. Clubs will have to loosen their purse strings to land the man who last played for Ajax Cape Town.