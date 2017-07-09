ISL roundup: NorthEast United to appoint Portuguese coach, ATK target ex-Liverpool striker

The latest Indian Super League gossip and confirmed news.

Joao Carlos Pires de Deus

NorthEast United's tryst with Portuguese managers is set to continue as the Guwahati-based outfit have all but confirmed the appointment of Joao Carlos Pires de Deus as their head coach, according to various sources and reports. De Deus is a Portuguese coach who has managed teams in Portugal and Spain in the past as well as being in charge of the Cape Verde national team.

With the deadline for the appointment of coaches for Indian Super League franchises believed to be 15th July, the Highlanders have finally got themselves a replacement for Nelo Vingada, who exited the club to take over the Malaysian national team reins.

NorthEast are one among only two clubs to have not qualified for the playoffs in three seasons of the ISL, Pune City being the other team, hence their roping in of a relatively obscure name has been met with surprise by the club’s faithful.

Only time will tell whether De Deus is an inspired choice for the John Abraham-owned team, who announced the retention of TP Rehenesh and Rowllin Borges yesterday. The club will enter the ISL domestic player draft in the third round as a result of their two retentions, but De Deus is expected to have a greater say in the Highlanders’ foreign player recruitment drive.

The 40-year-old was in charge of Sporting Lisbon B for three years between 2014 and 2017. Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri had a brief stint with Sporting B in 2012.

Ganguly offers support to East Bengal, Mohun Bagan

The co-owner of ISL champions Atletico de Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, has offered his support for two of Kolkata’s beleaguered giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Ganguly, who will feature in a “Diego vs Dada” charity match with Argentine legend’s Diego Maradona’s team later this year, said from his Behala residence: “Of course I am in favour of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and want them to play in the Indian Super League (ISL) because they have been such an important part of Indian football. I know money is a big issue but we ourselves pay a lot of money as franchise fees which are to the extent of 15 crores. So hopefully it’s not the end of the road. It could be 10 teams or 12 teams rather from next season. I really wish East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to find a way out. And I am ready to help find a way out to be part of ISL.

"Atletico de Kolkata has no problems with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. These are wrong things which are put across in the media. I am saying on behalf of ATK that we will be more than happy to help the two big clubs and will go out of our way to help them.”

ATK, who have put the British duo of Ashley Westwood and Teddy Sheringham in charge of first team affairs, will play all their home matches in next season's ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium. It was the issue surrounding staging home matches in Salt Lake among others that pushed East Bengal and Mohun Bagan from bidding for an ISL spot in the first place.

With the 2017/18 ISL season set to be the biggest ever, the absence of the traditional forces of Kolkata in India's biggest competition is a downside for both clubs’ huge fanbases, but they will find the words of Ganguly, who himself has a big following in the "City of Joy", reassuring given the ISL is open to changing its format in the near future.

ATK chasing Robbie Keane

Euro 2016 was Keane's last international tournament

While earlier reports of former Republic of Ireland international Robbie Keane joining Kerala Blasters have turned out to be nothing more than rumours, the player has definitely been in talks with multiple ISL clubs judging by the latest developments. According to a report in the Irish Sun, Keane is being eyed by new ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham as a marquee player for ISL-4.

ATK's history with marquee players has been a success story so far, with the likes of Luis Garcia and Helder Postiga impressing for the two-time champions. With Keane on board, ATK will add more firepower to their attack.

Keane has had an illustrious career so far, plying his trade at various top level clubs like Tottenham Hostpur, Inter Milan and Liverpool. He was once the highest scoring active player in internationals before his retirement from international football last year. He left MLS outfit LA Galaxy last winter and is currently a free agent.