ISL 2017: Spanish defender Josu Currais pays heartwarming tribute to Kerala Blasters

The Spaniard, in all probability, will be a part of the upcoming ISL edition

Josu Currais is a Kerala Blasters fan avourite

What’s the story?

In an exclusive interview with American news channel Local 12, former Kerala Blasters midfielder Josu Currais gave a heartwarming tribute to the popular Indian Super League franchise. Josu, who currently plies his trade for USL outfit FC Cincinnati, lauded the ISL and the Kochi-based club for helping him face big crowds and perform under pressure.

When asked how he handles the pressure of the huge 32k fans of Cincinnati FC, Josu had something interesting to say. He said, “It is exciting to see a full stadium and the support of 32k fans cheering and supporting helps a lot when I am on the pitch. But in India, I have played in front of a crowd strength of 85k, the biggest ever.”

In case you did not know

A product of FC Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia, Josu’s repertoire boasts of umpteen skills and the ethos of a free flowing game. His goal scoring prowess combined with his defensive abilities on the left flank make him a unique prospect.

The Spaniard made his first professional appearance for Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho in the Finnish Ykkönen league. Prior to that, the 24-year-old defender was an amateur footballer and played in the lower leagues of Spain.

In 2015, Josu signed with Polish club Górnik Łęczna followed by a move to Kerala Blasters FC later in the year.

In his two seasons for the Kochi outfit, Josu enjoyed a successful ISL campaign, chipping in with one goal and six assists in the 25 appearances he made.

He formed a cohesive partnership with fellow Blasters playmaker Sanchez Watt and played a key role in guiding the franchise to reach the finals of ISL-3, only to lose against two-time winners, Atletico de Kolkata.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Josu chatted up about a lot of topics. You can see the video below.

What’s next?

The Spaniard in all probability will be a part of the upcoming ISL edition. A firm favourite among the club's faithful, Josu put out a series of tweets last month in reply to a Blasters fan that suggested the left-side versatile player will be back to India in time for ISL 4.

Author’ take

In just three editions, the ISL has spiralled into a worldwide popular league garnering millions of viewers. The league has proved to be an excellent platform for footballers all across the globe, providing them with the right opportunity and exposure.