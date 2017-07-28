ISL 2017: Spanish defender Tiri joins Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC make their first foreign signing.

The Spanish defender played for ATK last year

What’s the story?

Former ATK defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, better known as Tiri, has confirmed that he has joined newly launched Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC ahead of the upcoming season. He is the first foreign signing of the club. The Spanish player took to Twitter to confirm the move.

"Happy to join to Jamshedpur FC, my new home. I will do everything to achieve the main objective, to win the Indian Super League. See you soon Jamshedpur FC" he wrote on Twitter, using a graphic.

In case you didn’t know…

Tiri, who has plied his trade at Spanish clubs like Cadiz, Atletico Madrid 'B' and Marbella for several years, signed for ISL side ATK in 2015 from Atletico Madrid 'B'. He played a total of 1,170 minutes for ATK in the ISL. Primarily a centre-back, the left-footed defender can also play at left back if required.

In his first full season, he helped the Kolkata-based franchise to a semi-final finish. He returned to Atleti ‘B’ but i9t was soon confirmed that he would play for ATK for the 2016 season. In his second season at the club, Tiri played a major role in ATK’s title triumph.

The heart of the matter

Jamshedpur FC, one of the two new teams to be introduced into the ISL this year, are building a strong squad. Especially, Steve Coppell, the coach, is looking to compose a formidable backline. They had already picked up Indian defender Anas Edathodika in the first-round draft on Sunday. Veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul, as well, was picked up by Jamshedpur.

Now, they have added the experienced Tiri to the defence. Many of Tiri’s former and to-be teammates took to Twitter to congratulate the player and wish him luck at his new club.

Wellcome my brother it's great to have you as our first foreign signing @Tiri1991 — ahmed ishfaq (@ishuberk) July 27, 2017

What’s next?

The new season of the ISL kicks off in mid-November with two new teams. This season, the matches are set to be staged on weekends instead of weekdays.

Author’s take

Jamshedpur FC are quickly setting up their squad to challenge for the title in their very first season. They have already picked up some big Indian names at the draft in Anas Edathodika, Subrata Pal, Mehtab Hossain. Tiri comes in with a lot of experience which will certainly help them mount a title challenge.