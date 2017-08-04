ISL 2017: Twitter reacts as ATK confirm Robbie Keane signing
Keane made his much-anticipated move to India earlier today.
Robbie Keane has finally been confirmed as the latest big name arrival in Indian football. The former Ireland striker has joined reigning Indian Super League champions ATK today and has instantly come under the spotlight.
The 37-year-old's arrival will certainly lift the profile of the ISL in the striker's homeland, while his goals are what ATK will be hoping for once the new ISL season kicks off in mid-November.
As is the norm these days, Twitter reacted to Keane's India move in the aftermath as well as long before he had actually put pen to paper. Here are some of the best tweets that sum up the legendary goal-scorer's arrival in India.
