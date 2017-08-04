ISL 2017: Twitter reacts as ATK confirm Robbie Keane signing

Keane made his much-anticipated move to India earlier today.

Robbie Keane playing for Tottenham Hotspur

Robbie Keane has finally been confirmed as the latest big name arrival in Indian football. The former Ireland striker has joined reigning Indian Super League champions ATK today and has instantly come under the spotlight.

The 37-year-old's arrival will certainly lift the profile of the ISL in the striker's homeland, while his goals are what ATK will be hoping for once the new ISL season kicks off in mid-November.

As is the norm these days, Twitter reacted to Keane's India move in the aftermath as well as long before he had actually put pen to paper. Here are some of the best tweets that sum up the legendary goal-scorer's arrival in India.

Neymar transfer overshadowed by Robbie Keane's move to India. #COYBIG — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 4, 2017

Robbie Keane close to signing for Indian team Atletico de Kolkata.



His first press conference..

'Atletico de Kolkata are my childhood team' pic.twitter.com/r7NJ7OloBp — Team FA (@TeamFA) August 1, 2017

Robbie Keane going to India to join Atletico de Kolkata and be managed by Teddy Sheringham is sensational stuff. — Aidan JR (@mcandidate) August 4, 2017

Looking positively he will encourage football in a cricket mad country. More kids there take up the game hopefully — Se Murphy (@semusmurphy) August 2, 2017

Robbie Keane choosing the Indian Super League over joining the Bluenoses. As if I couldn't love the man any more ???? — Cian Carroll (@CianByNature) August 1, 2017

This is clearly not coming from a Birmingham City fan.

Congrats to Robbie Keane on joining @atletidekolkata, a team he supported as a child. pic.twitter.com/5nkmItSSDT — Somnath Sengupta (@baggiholic) August 4, 2017

Robbie Keane has joined Atletico De Kolkata, an Indian club.



Bet good ol' Robbie was waiting for this move his entire life. ???? — The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) August 1, 2017

There are more to come...