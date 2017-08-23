ISL 2017: Twitter reacts as Dimitar Berbatov seals Kerala Blasters move

"The king of the first touch" Dimitar Berbatov has finally found a new club after his one-year wait since leaving PAOK last summer. The former Manchester United striker is much loved around the world for his nonchalance and elegance which he combines with goals that can blow the minds of any football first-timer.

Here are a few of his best goals. Enjoy!

Berbatov put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Kerala Blasters and Twitter came to life after the 36-year-old was announced and here are the best of the lot.

Berbatov signs a 1-year deal with Kerala Blasters! ????



Never forget his unbelievable touch...???? pic.twitter.com/xb1Bgd571e — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 23, 2017

Berbatov trending after signing for Kerala Blasters. Gives a good excuse to post the Berba spin. What an assist ????????pic.twitter.com/lV0sF8u2CT — Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) August 23, 2017

Only five players - Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Jermain Defoe, Dimitar Berbatov and Sergio Agüero have scored 5 goals in a game. #FIFA #PL — FifaRage (@RageOfFifa) August 23, 2017

Even his former club, Bayer Leverkusen, wished the Bulgarian hitman luck.

Viel Erfolg bei der neuen Herausforderung in Indien, Dimitar #Berbatov! ???????? Der 36-jährige Ex-Leverkusener wechselt zu Kerala Blasters. pic.twitter.com/oRB1CSlr7U — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) August 23, 2017

I haven't been a name-change person on twitter but strongly considering #1 Kerala Blasters Fan https://t.co/XKzSdJSMmY — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) August 23, 2017

Excuse me Michael but as a Malayali it is in fact my birthright to be 'Kerala Blasters #1 Ultra' with Berbatov tattooed on my face. https://t.co/19yfkBoU3t — Bobby (@BobbyGardiner) August 23, 2017

Technically, #Berbatov is Kerala Blasters' first 'real' marquee signing.



Sorry, James, Marchena, Hughsey. — Arun George (@saysarun) August 23, 2017

This Barcelona fan had to let his frustrations out. KBFC>FCB?

Kerala blasters from india signed Berbatov and our board is signing world class players like LORD Paulinho. Barcelona become joke!! — nitesh (@rijalnitesh) August 23, 2017

Too many Manchester United connections at Kerala Blasters next season?

@KeralaBlasters reached to a new level of signing! Wow man they Signed Berbatov. Not sure KBFC or MUFC ???? @IndSuperLeague @kbfc_manjappada — Rushikesh Date (@rushi_date) August 23, 2017