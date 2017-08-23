ISL 2017: Twitter reacts as Dimitar Berbatov seals Kerala Blasters move
How Berbatov's India move was received on Twitter?
"The king of the first touch" Dimitar Berbatov has finally found a new club after his one-year wait since leaving PAOK last summer. The former Manchester United striker is much loved around the world for his nonchalance and elegance which he combines with goals that can blow the minds of any football first-timer.
Here are a few of his best goals. Enjoy!
Berbatov put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Kerala Blasters and Twitter came to life after the 36-year-old was announced and here are the best of the lot.
Even his former club, Bayer Leverkusen, wished the Bulgarian hitman luck.
This Barcelona fan had to let his frustrations out. KBFC>FCB?
Too many Manchester United connections at Kerala Blasters next season?