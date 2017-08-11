Video: Watch ATK's new signing involved in bizarre card-stealing incident with referee

Zequinha has quite a history.

Zequinha is ATK's new signing

Zequinha isn't the most famous name who will grace the Indian Super League next season, but he was a hot prospect for Portugal once upon a time. The now 30-year-old used to be part of the Portugal U-20 side alongside the likes of Rui Patricio and Fabio Coentrao a decade back, but his career has spiralled down ever since as he now gears up to play Indian football.

However, Zequinha is not a complete unknown, as keener football watchers will attest. The forward was involved in a bizarre on-field incident during the 2007 Under-20 World Cup. In a last 16 match against Chile that had the likes of Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel, Zequinha's moment of madness probably cost Portugal a place in the quarter finals.

You can watch the video below. Jump to the 18th second to watch the ATK striker's grand misdemeanour in its full glory.

Chile led through a Vidal goal at the stroke of half-time and as Portugal pushed forward in numbers towards the end of regulation time to equalise, time-wasting tactics by the Chileans weren't well-received by their opponents leading to a mini brawl on the pitch. Zequinha pulled the red card from referee Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh's hands, getting sent off in the process.

From the video above, it seems ATK might have got a hothead in the form of Zequinha but whether he has toned down after ten years remains to be seen. If he has not, then the ISL could be another staging post in his journey to infamy, since the league has had its fair share of scuffles in the past.