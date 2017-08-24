ISL 2017: What you can expect from new Kerala Blasters signing Dimitar Berbatov

Former Man United man Dimitar Berbatov is all set to grace the ISL and will be sure to make the fans swoon with his goals and skills.

@rohitRoy_16 by Rohit Roy Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 14:37 IST

A footballer who stands out in a class of his own and had fans swooning over his touches and goals in the Premier League for almost a decade, Dimitar Berbatov becomes the third highest paid player in India as he joins former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown at Kerala Blasters in the latest edition of the Indian Super League.

Berbatov is one of the biggest names to join ISL

Often touted as the Lazy Legend for his languid and laid back attitude the Bulgarian always shone through despite the odd criticism every now and again. Berbatov started off at CSKA Sofia in native Bulgaria. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2001 and spent five years in Germany before Tottenham Hotspur roped him in 2006. He won plenty of personal accolades during his time in North London and scored 46 times for them.

Owing to his impressive performances with the Lilywhites, Sir Alex Ferguson signed him up for Manchester United in 2008 for £30.5 million. Berbatov became a cult hero with the Red Devils and won two Premier League titles and a League cup with them. He returned to London in 2012 by signing for Fulham and then had subsequent spells with Monaco and PAOK in Greece.

Berbatov, who has been a free agent since last year, had plenty of rumours doing the rounds, linking him with a return to the Premier League with clubs like Swansea and Bournemouth all interested. The 36-year-old even confirmed on a Sky Sports talk show that he had held talks with Sunderland and David Moyes last year but nothing transpired. But, with the striker finally signing for the Blasters, we give you a guide as to what you can expect from the Bulgarian striker this season.