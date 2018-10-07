ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why FC Goa beat Chennayin FC

Avik Roy

This was Goa’s fourth win at this ground, who were far superior than their opponents this evening (Image Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa finally got their campaign back on track as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in their second Indian Super League encounter in Marina Arena at Chennai on Saturday. This was Goa’s fourth win at this ground, who were far superior than their opponents this evening.

Both the teams started in 4-2-3-1 strategy and made a solitary change in their team. Isaac was replaced with young Indian Anirudh Thapa for Chennaiyin, whereas Edu Bedia came in for Carlos Pena.

Bedia in fact given Goa the lead in the 12th minute from superb attack. Lenny Rodrigues crossed it from the right side to the Brazilian who slotted the ball home.

Ferran Corominas, popularly known as Coro, got his name in the scoresheet for the second successive match, when he met Seriton’s cross with a fine left-footed shot.

Mourtada Fall made it 3-0 for the visitors when his head from Coro’s fashionable flick found back of the net, giving Chennaiyin goalkeeper Karanjit Singh no chance.

Chennaiyin started this season in worst possible manner. This was their second successive defeat, much like ATK.

But let us look at the three reasons which put Goa on top of the ISL table:

#1 The Gaurs back on track

FC Goa were able to rectify some of the errors from the game (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Against NorthEast United in their previous match, FC Goa were unlucky not to leave with three points which was largely due to their poor defence.

In four days, they gaped the hole and came out with a positive attitude. Credits should be given to Goa coach Sergio Lobera for putting Mandar Rao Dessai on left-back.

He was exceptional tonight, providing balls to the attackers and playing his role as a defender at the same time. Fall and Chinglesana were also exception in keeping Jeje Lalpekhlua under check.

They were just not allowing Chennaiyin FC to players any space in and around the box, which left the host frustrated at times.

But the reason Chennaiyin looked below par was because of Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny. Man of the match Jahouh played more as a box-to-box midfielder and even provided the ball to Coro, which culminated their third goal. Lenny penetrated from the right side and his pace allowed him to create more space in Chennaiyin half.

The only concern remain with the winning side is perhaps goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. He made a habit of coming out of area.

Against NorthEast United FC, he was lucky not be shown a red card and today was not an exception also. He came towards onrushing Jerry and hit his chest with head. Referee cautioned him a with a yellow card which could be his marching order.

