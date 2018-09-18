Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018/19: 5 Key Players for ATK

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
792   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:08 IST

Image result for atk logo sportskeeda

The night of 20th December 2014 is still fresh in the minds of most football maniacs of Kolkata. The champions crown in 2016 was a cherry on top for ATK.

But the team which took the field under Teddy Sheringham in 2017 had a horrible season with a 9th spot finish. This itself would assure the fans a much better squad with a lot of leaks fixed. 

A fresh squad under former Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC head coach, Steve Coppell has been named for ATK this season. The management has focused on a mixture of experience and youth. 5 out of their 6 foreign players have previous ISL experience, which will help Coppell cross the hurdle of getting the players adjust with the Indian conditions. 

Here, 5 key players for ATK this season will be mentioned:

#5 Arnab Mondal 

A
Arnab Mondal is back with Kolkata

A familiar name for the grounds of Kolkata should certify find a spot in the list. Arnab Mondal has rejoined the ISL team after a season out with the I-league club East Bengal. The role played by the 29-year old in ATK’s cup run in 2014 was a one to remember.

The same services will be expected from the centre-back in the 2018/19 season as a senior Indian player in the squad. Coming back home, he will be a local favourite among the fans too.

#4 Eugeneson Lyngdoh


Eugeneson Lyngdoh, a familiar name in Indian football lately moved to ATK in 2017, as his third ISL club. But an injury gave him limited opportunities and had to be kept outside the pitch for most of the season.

However, the damage he can bring to the opposing defence shouldn’t be ruled out. The Meghalaya-born player will be allotted the duties of coordinating the midfield and extending balls to the forwards. Lyngdoh most probably will be seen as the heart of ATK’s attacks. 


 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK FC Goa Kalu Uche Manuel Lanzarote ISL News ISL Analysis Indian Football
Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018: ATK sign ex-FC Goa star Manuel Lanzarote
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Manuel Lanzarote in talks with ATK for...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly believes ATK will win the Hero ISL Season...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK Fixtures, Time and Venue Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Players who can win the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Key Players for FC Goa This Season
RELATED STORY
5 things for the 5th season of ISL that makes it more...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Head Coaches of All 10 ISL teams
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: ATK announce the signing of ex-Bengaluru FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us