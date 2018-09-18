ISL 2018/19: 5 Key Players for ATK

The night of 20th December 2014 is still fresh in the minds of most football maniacs of Kolkata. The champions crown in 2016 was a cherry on top for ATK.

But the team which took the field under Teddy Sheringham in 2017 had a horrible season with a 9th spot finish. This itself would assure the fans a much better squad with a lot of leaks fixed.

A fresh squad under former Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC head coach, Steve Coppell has been named for ATK this season. The management has focused on a mixture of experience and youth. 5 out of their 6 foreign players have previous ISL experience, which will help Coppell cross the hurdle of getting the players adjust with the Indian conditions.

Here, 5 key players for ATK this season will be mentioned:

#5 Arnab Mondal

Arnab Mondal is back with Kolkata

A familiar name for the grounds of Kolkata should certify find a spot in the list. Arnab Mondal has rejoined the ISL team after a season out with the I-league club East Bengal. The role played by the 29-year old in ATK’s cup run in 2014 was a one to remember.

The same services will be expected from the centre-back in the 2018/19 season as a senior Indian player in the squad. Coming back home, he will be a local favourite among the fans too.

#4 Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Eugeneson Lyngdoh, a familiar name in Indian football lately moved to ATK in 2017, as his third ISL club. But an injury gave him limited opportunities and had to be kept outside the pitch for most of the season.

However, the damage he can bring to the opposing defence shouldn’t be ruled out. The Meghalaya-born player will be allotted the duties of coordinating the midfield and extending balls to the forwards. Lyngdoh most probably will be seen as the heart of ATK’s attacks.

