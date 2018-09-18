ISL 2018-19: 5 key players for Mumbai City FC this season

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 505 // 18 Sep 2018, 20:01 IST

Mumbai City captain Lucian Goian (R).

It's fair to say that Mumbai City FC have had a rollercoaster-ride when it comes to the Indian Super League. The Islanders have finished outside a top-four spot on three out of the four occasions. The only exception came during the 2016 season, when they finished top of the table after the league stage, only to get knocked out in the Semis.

Nevertheless, Mumbai City has developed a reputation of also-rans, having missed out on a notable spot again-and-again.

However, the Ranbir Kapoor-owned franchise decided to go for a makeover before the start of the 2018-19 season in order to replicate more of their 2016 form.

To begin with, the Islanders decided to let go of manager Alexandre Guimaraes, under whom they achieved a first-place and a seventh-place finish respectively. Replacing the Costa Rican was former Porto man Jorge Costa.

From getting his nose broken by George Weah, to scoring a crucial own goal in the World Cup, to captaining his side to Champions League triumph; it is fair to say that Jorge Costa has had an interesting playing career.

The Portuguese, under Jose Mourinho, led his side FC Porto to Champions League success during the 2003-04 campaign, while also enjoying some domestic glory. Moreover, he featured fifty times for his national team before hanging up his boots in 2006. From then on, he began a long managerial career which ultimately led him to take charge of Mumbai City FC.

Costa has previously stated that he likes to play an offensive style which would entertain the fans. However, he has also asserted the importance of taking three points above all else; an ideology which will sit well with the Mumbai City fans. Moreover, his ideas are reminiscent to those of his one-time manager Jose Mourinho, who employed similar tactics in his early stints at Chelsea (2004-07) and Inter Milan (2008-10).

A managerial change is not all that has undergone in the Mumbai City dressing room. In fact, the Islanders have brought in an almost entirely new set of players in a bid to start from scratch.

Which of those players can, then, prove to be key for the 2016 table-toppers?

#5 Lucian Goian (Central Defender)

The Romanian 6'1 centre back has been with the Islanders since 2016. Joining from CFR Cluj, Goian turned out to be an instant hit, helping the side to a first-place finish. However, after their Semi-final loss that season, he left the club to join Australian side Perth Glory.

Nevertheless, Goian returned to Mumbai City a year later and was appointed as the new captain of the side owing to his leadership skills and experience.

His first season as the captain of the club didn't go exactly according to the plan, as Mumbai City finished seventh on the table, conceding twenty-nine goals and finishing with a negative goal difference.

However, the return of Anwar Ali can see the Romanian find his earlier form and lead his side to a top-four finish yet again. The duo was the choice pairing at the Center back position under manager Guimaraes during 2016. During that season, Mumbai City conceded just eight goals in fourteen matches.

Moreover, his leadership skills can further prove to be key for the Islanders, as they look to return to their glory days.

