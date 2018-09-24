ISL 2018-19: 5 Reasons Why ATK Can Win the Title

ATK were crowned champions in 2014 and 2016

Two-time champions and one of the favourite contenders for the trophy, ATK will be the team to watch this time around in the Indian Super League.

The likes of Borja Fernández, Luis García, Iain Hume, Hélder Postiga, Henrique Sereno, Robbie Keane have donned the Red and White jersey of the Kolkata-based club in the previous editions.

Assistant coach Sanjoy Sen had been given the responsibility of bringing in talented footballers. He has been really active in the transfer market and ATK do have some made great strategic signings.

The Red and Whites finished as the Champions of the inaugural season in 2014, made it to the playoffs in the 2nd season, won the trophy in 2016 courtesy of a nerve-wracking win in penalties in the final against Kerala Blasters. The latest to lift the trophy have been Chennaiyin FC.

ATK (formerly Atlético de Kolkata) dissolved the association with Spanish club Atletico Madrid before the start of ISL 2017-18. They had a new coach in the form of Englishman Teddy Sheringham. However, the season was a complete disaster for the team. With most of the squad not being retained for the season, there was no real understanding between the players and it was visible on the pitch.

Sheringham was sacked midway during the season after ATK managed to win only 3 out of 10 matches with Ashley Westwood -- the technical director for the club -- playing the role of an interim coach before the Irish professional footballer Robbie Keane was named as the player-manager. The Red and Whites finished at the 9th position, winning only 4 matches out of 18 -- with 4 draws and 10 losses out of the remaining matches.

The Robbie Keane led side managed to score only 16 goals while they conceded 30 in the 18 games. The previous edition of the ISL had left ATK fans utterly disappointed. However, the fans can breathe easy as ATK are again looking like a really positive team. A lot has changed since the last edition and there are a plethora of interesting signings which can bring the dynamism and vigour back in the club.

Here are 5 reasons why ATK can win the ISL title for the 3rd time and add more silverware in their kitty:

#5 Excellent Pre-season

Playing against the likes of Andre Shurrle would certainly have given ATK players a boost of confidence

ATK's management has left no stone unturned to ensure that their team receives the best of training and exposure. They had organized a lot of pre-season friendlies in Spain.

Their first friendly was against Lorca Fútbol Club and played at the Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia. The Nigerian forward Kalu Uche scored the only goal of the match off a penalty, handing ATK a 1-0 win.

Kalu Uche has been their star up front in the pre-season as he scored the maximum number of goals (4) for the Red and White Brigade.

The Kolkata-based club then faced Real Murcia Imperial, a Spanish 3rd division club, in their second pre-season friendly encounter. Balwant Singh joined the party as he scored the solitary goal of the match in the first half.

However, the biggest news came when a friendly match was announced against Premier League side Fulham FC. ATK managed to hold on in the first half and put a solid display with the score being tied at 0-0 at the end of the first half. A superb bottom corner finish by newly signed Fulham forward Andre Shurrle finally broke the deadlock. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany got some space at the edge of the penalty box and slot the ball home to punish ATK.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of positive takeaways from this match as conceding only one goal against a Premier League team is in itself a big deal. Arindam Bhattacharya also made some terrific saves in the match and the level of understanding was also good among the Red and Whites.

The 4th pre-season match came against CD Almunecar City. Nigerian striker Kalu Uche netter 4 goals while Jayesh Rane scored one to hand the opponents a 5-2 drubbing. In the last friendly in Spain, ATK locked horns with Fútbol Club Jumilla but were handed a 3-0 drubbing by their opponents. Although they did not end on a high, their unit showed some great solidarity. ATK ended the pre-season with 3 wins and 2 losses but new Head Coach Steve Coppell would have gotten the insights on what to do next.

