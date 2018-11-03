ISL 2018-19: 5 Surprise Packages from this season so far

Jackichand has been in great form this season (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season 5 has crossed its first month successfully, offering splendid treats to the football crowd of the country.

The first phase had some surprises in its box, most benefits to the competing clubs. A few players were standout performers while some other disappointed.

Players who were just above par in the previous seasons caught attention with the very first games. Some foreign players who were brought with high-hypes disappointed on the Indian soil, when the low-value deals turned to gold for the teams.

Though its too early to make a judgement of the overall performances, the players who were least expected to turn key for the clubs can be handpicked. Here are such few names who are the surprise packages of ISL this season.

#5 Slavisa Stojanovic (Kerala Blasters FC)

Stojanovic came into the league not known by many but has already struck twice for the club, including one in the opening match (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC is a team who had struggled for goals last season. Signing as a striker for such a team will naturally fetch a lot of pressure. But it has to be admitted that Kerala Blasters' fresh Serbian import has dealt with the pressure decently.

Stojanovic made a move to Kerala Blaster FC from Serbian club Radnicki Nis, where he scored 10 goals from 31 matches.

At Blasters, the 29-year old had the task of developing a good combination with his partner in attack - Matej Poplatnik. However, the duo has not disappointed and was seen framing a few dangerous attacks which will further develop in the days to come.

His versatility has helped David James rotate the players as he can be deployed as a striker, centre-forward or in the midfield.

Stojanovic came into the league not known by many but has already struck twice for the club, including one in the opening match. The same services can be expected to be continued throughout the league, for the Tuskers.

