ISL 2018-19: Win over ATK was perfect start to season, says Kerala Blasters skipper Sandesh Jhingan

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 137 // 29 Sep 2018, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sandesh Jhingan [Photo Credits: ISL]

Kerala Blasters FC secured three vital points to kick-off their Indian Super League campaign in style with a 2-0 victory over ATK in front of a strong 35,000 crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Two goals late in the second half was enough to script Kerala Blasters FC’s second ever win over ATK. It was a clinical performance from the South Indian team to start things on a positive in their quest for a maiden ISL title.

Kerala Blasters FC skipper Sandesh Jhingan was very happy with the way his boys played in the entire match and feels that the win was a perfect start to their ISL campaign. “It was good, we enjoyed the game, and the boys were up to the game, fit and fine. We deserved the win,” said Sandesh after the win.

He added, “It was a perfect start to the season to get three points on the board in the first game, but it’s the first game so we can’t celebrate too much. We have to learn from the mistakes, we will go back to the media room, recover well and prepare ourselves for Mumbai.”

Sandesh has been an integral part of the squad since the first season and also a vital member of the Indian National football team. As far as the match is concerned, he feels that the team co-ordinated pretty well and things are looking good for them in the upcoming days. "Every single player played exceptionally well, even the substitutes played well. The whole team is bonding well and we are very optimistic that good things will follow,” admitted the defender

Regarding the coordination of the players, Sandesh heaped words of praise for his boys. He said, “You can see on the pitch, the last few minutes, the way we kept the ball and the things we do in the training sessions, we implemented during the games shows that the team has the courage to do it.”