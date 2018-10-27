ISL 2018-19: ATK 2-1 Chennaiyin FC, 5 Hits and Flops

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

ATK will be relived as they finally bagged three points at home for the first time in the season. The hosts scripted a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday evening. Nigerian Striker Kalu Uche gave ATK the lead in the 3rd minute while John Johnson made it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

Although Chennaiyin FC pulled back one a few minutes later, ATK managed to grab all the three points on offer. While ATK have gone back to winning ways, the defending champions are still winless in this season so far. Nevertheless, the clash between two of the most successful teams in the history of the ISL was an exciting one.

There have been a few notable performances in the match, with some being very disappointing. Let us have a look at the five hits and flops from the match:

Flop- Pronay Halder

Pronay Halder

The energetic central midfielder disappointed today as he was never in the game. On top of that, he conceded a needless yellow card for an unnecessary challenge. He lost his cool on several occasions and never seemed to get a grasp on the game. The footballer is very prone to committing fouls and often ends up getting booked.

There was no structure in his game and he hardly made any difference on the field on Friday. In fact, ATK did not create many chances in the match apart from the two goals. The first goal was the outcome of a defence lapse while the second one was from a set piece.

So, to sum it up, ATK’s midfield was pretty dull apart from Manuel Lanzarote’s efforts. Komal Thatal and Balwant Singh tried their best from the wings but there were not enough buildups in the play to create danger. Pronay Halder is a much better player, hopefully, he will play his natural game from the next match.

