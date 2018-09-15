Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018-19: ATK Fixtures, Time and Venue Details

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
136   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:41 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

After a disastrous 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season, ATK, formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata, will be keen to repeat the same feat as in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the cash rich tournament.

ATK are the most successful ISL side in its recent history of four years along with Southerners Chennaiyin FC, with two ISL titles in their kitty. The Red and Whites failed to make it past the regular league stage for the first time in the previous season in its short period of existence.

The Steve Coppell led side have roped in some impressive experienced and young players, and are serious contenders for the title. With stalwarts like Everton Santos (Brazil), Manuel Lanzarote (Spain) and John Johnson (England) up in their ranks, the Kolkata based side are one of the best teams on paper in India right now.

Adding to the dismal 2017-18 season, ATK suffered a massive downfall as far as the numbers in the stands are concerned. The average attendance was as low as 12,669, which is extremely truncated when compared to the mammoth numbers of 50,707 (2015) and 49,171 (2014) in the past.

With East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on the verge of joining the cash rich tournament in the 2018-19 season, the onus is on the Red and Whites to prove their mettle to the football crazy city of Kolkata.

ATK kick off their ISL 2018-19 campaign with a home game against Kerala Blasters on 29th September at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

29th September : Kerala Blasters (H) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

4th October : NorthEast United (H) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

17th October : Delhi Dynamos (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai)

21st October : Jamshedpur FC (A) - 7:30 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur)

26th October : Chennaiyin FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

31st October : Bengaluru FC (A) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC)

10th November : FC Pune City (H) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

24th November : Mumbai City (A) - 7:30 PM (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

28th November : FC Goa (H) - 7:30 PM (Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

13th December : Bengaluru FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Vivakananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

2nd December : Chennaiyin FC (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai)

8th December : NorthEast Unied (A) - 7:30 PM (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

* (A) - Away Games, (H) - Home Games.

The second part of the fixtures is yet to be released, but it will be in due time. This time, the ISL will witness two international breaks, due to international friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup. 


