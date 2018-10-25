ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue and Where to Watch Details

Manuel Lanzarote will be looking to add to his goalscoring tally against Chennaiyin FC [Image: ISL]

ATK will be looking to erase their poor home record this season when they face Chennaiyin FC on Friday.

The clash between the two champions always produces an electrifying atmosphere, be it in Chennai or in Kolkata. The team who held their nerve came out as the winners.

But this year is different. Both the teams are lacking the spark that is needed to increase their trophy tally. While ATK had lost their first two matches, Chennaiyin made a hat-trick of losses before securing a point against Delhi Dynamos in their previous match.

Chennaiyin lost their first three matches against Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and NorthEast United. They earned a hard-fought draw against Delhi. With only one point their kitty, Chennaiyin are languishing at the ninth position in the table.

Bringing in a new coach and some exciting players haven’t changed the fortune for ATK, who got only four points from their first four matches and are sixth on the table. They lost to Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United in their first two matches before a win against Delhi Dynamos in their first away match.

ATK haven’t found the right winning combination so far, while Chennaiyin were let down by some poor performances from their players.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 26th October, 2018

Time: 7:30 pm

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Live: Star Sports network and Hotstar

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Team news

ATK

The calf injury to Kalu Uche is a cause of concern for ATK. Uche is one of the strongest player of this ATK squad and missing him would only mean ATK need another person to take the scoring responsibility. Though Uche has not scored a goal this season, but he is always a threat to the opponent. He wasn’t introduced in the last match.

Apart from that, Arnab Mondal, Prabir Das and Ander Bikey are all out injured. Also, the blunder by goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya means Debjit Majumder could make a comeback between the sticks.

Chennaiyin FC

John Gregory doesn’t have any problem regarding injuries or suspensions. But lack of form from some players and the continuing inconsistency let the team down. He also hasn’t found the right combinations which will earn goals for his team. Carlos Salom should have a start, given the workload he possesses.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Line-ups

ATK (4-2-3-1): Debjit Majumder, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Aiborlang Khongjee, Pronay Halder, El Maimouni Noussair, Everton Santos, Manuel Lanzarote, Komal Thatal, Balwant Singh.

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Mailson Alves, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Fransisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Raphael Augusto, Carlos Salom, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Form Guide

ATK: D-W-L-L-L

Chennaiyin FC: D-L-L-L-W

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

ATK: 3

Chennaiyin FC: 3

Draws: 4

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Key players

ATK

He endured a poor display against Jamshedpur FC in their last match but youngster Komal Thatal is a player to look out for against Chennaiyin FC. Also, there is another superstar Manuel Lanzarote who is taking extra load in every match to ensure his come out with all the three points. It needs to be seen how Debjit Majumder plays under the bar if he is included in the starting line-up.

Chhenaiyin FC

He loves to score against the Kolkata outfit. Till now, he has scored five goals ATK. Jeje Lalpekhlua, the Chennaiyin forward, who hasn’t scored a single time this season, can come out as a different player when he face ATK. Also, Inigo Calderon and Carlos Salom will have to play a vital role to secure their first win of the season.

Predictions

After losing their first two games, ATK got their rhythm back in the last two matches and the task will be cut out for Chennaiyin FC to stop this energy-filled side.

Predicted score: ATK 2-0 Chennaiyin FC