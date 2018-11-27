ISL 2018-19: ATK vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 41 // 27 Nov 2018, 12:55 IST

FC Goa lost their previous match against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa will be rather disappointed after a home defeat to Bengaluru FC in the last encounter which was probably one of the most intriguing contests in the ongoing season. Although they are placed at the 2nd spot in the league table, Coro and Co. will have their task cut out when they face the likes of 6th placed ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday evening.

ATK will be looking for a change in fortunes after a stalemate against Mumbai City FC in the previous clash. With just three wins from 8 matches, it is high time for Steve Coppell’s boys to rise up to the occasion and get back to winning ways as we slowly approach the business end of the season.

With Ferran Corominas leading FC Goa’s attack from the front, ATK’s defenders are going to have a tough time inside the field. Sergio Lobera’s side has scored a total of 22 goals this season, the highest by any team. On the other hand, ATK has conceded just 7 goals in their 8 matches. Known for his cautious approach, Steve Coppell will keep FC Goa’s attack in check throughout the match.

Match Information

Date: 28/11/2018

Kick-off: 7.30 P.M

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar.com

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Team News

ATK: There is no injury concern for ATK at the present moment, but midfielder Eugenson Lyngdoh is yet to make a start in the season. He was on the bench during the last two matches but was not used by Steve Coppell, hopefully, he will get an opportunity soon.

FC Goa: Tactician Sergio Lobera will miss the services of Mohamed Ali in the upcoming toe after he shown a red card in the clash against Bengaluru FC. Apart from that, the visitors will field a strong unit with Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous spearheading the attack.

Form Guide

ATK: D-W-L-W-D

FC Goa: W-W-W-W-L

Probable Line-ups

ATK (4-4-2): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, A. Mukherjee/A. Khongjee, Andre Bikey, John Johnson, Pronay Halder, Gerson Vieira, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh.

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawas (GK), Serinton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jakichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Ferren Corominas.

Head to Head

ATK: 4

FC Goa: 1

Draws: 5

Key Players

Gerson Vieira (ATK)

The Brazilian defender has been performing exceptionally well this season. Apart from his duties at the defence, he is quite capable of moving up and helping his fellow compatriots in the attacking half. His scored the winner against FC Pune City in the last match by virtue of a brilliant header to secure three points for his team. The man in command at the heart of the defence will play a major part in the weekday kick-off especially with the likes of Coro in the opponent side.

Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

The Spanish striker will once again shoulder the burden of scoring the goals for his side as he has been consistently doing for the ‘Gaurs.’ In the last edition of the Indian Super League, Coro scored in each of the two games against the ATK. While they won comfortably at home, the away match ended in a draw after Coro scored the equaliser following an early strike from ATK’s Robbie Keane. Time will tell whether he can steer his team to an away win and enhance their chances of a top 4 finish.

Prediction

FC Goa is the firm favourites as far as the recent form is concerned, but ATK will give their best shot considering the fact that it is a home game and also a win will put them in a comfortable position in the league table. It is likely that the match will end in a draw and both the team will have split the points.

Predicted score – ATK 2-2 FC Goa